Securely Delete Files on Mac with new ProtectStar Data Shredder for macOS
Using the same data shredding techniques as their popular Data Shredder for iOS, Data Shredder for Windows/Windows Server or the award-winning iShredder Android apps, ProtectStar's Data Shredder for Mac securely erases files and folders using secure deletion algorithms that meet and exceed government, military, and industry standards. The macOS app eliminates any chance for data reconstruction, even by government agencies.
Data Shredder for Mac offers up to eighteen certified secure deletion methods. The Professional Edition offers 11 different data shredding methods, completely wiping all freespace and overwriting the storage area, to completely erase all of the stored data. The Military Edition offers 18 erasing methods in total, while also offering advanced deletion reports.
"Many users believe that when they delete files, that they're gone for good. The truth is, the files can be recovered using any one of a number of recovery utilities. That's due to the way computers 'delete' files. They don't really remove the data, they simply mark the files as deleted," says Chris Bohn, CEO of ProtectStar. "Files aren't gone until that storage space is wiped using secure deletion methods. Data Shredder for Mac securely wipes the 'deleted' files using patented security standards, making it impossible to recover any deleted data."
Data Shredder for Mac is the minimalist in military grade deletion and it is one of the easiest to use, yet most secure ways available to completely erase files from any Mac drive, allowing users to remain secure in the knowledge their data can never be recovered by anyone. Drag-and-drop, and press a button. It doesn't get much easier than that.
Data Shredder for Mac PRO Edition Features Include:
* Compatible with all Mac models
* Deletes files, folders, hard drives, external drives, USB Sticks, SD cards, and more
* Securely wipe the freespace of volumes
* Secure data deletion up to the top-secret security standard level
* A detailed deletion report provides evidence of deletion
* Compatible with Solid State Drives (SSD) and Flash memory
* Full Drag & Drop support
* Includes 1 year of technical support and free upgrades
* 24/7 support via e-Mail
Data Shredder for Mac Military Edition Includes the above features, plus:
* Advanced deletion reports
* Seven more enhanced military deletion algorithms
Data Shredder for Mac Professional uses certified deletion algorithms, including: DoD 5220.22-M ECE, Peter Gutmann, HMG Infosec No.5, German BSI-2011-VS, US Army AR380-19 and more. Data Shredder for Mac Military Edition uses those same algorithms. Plus, it makes use of enhanced military deletion methods like NATO standard, US Navy NAVSO P-5239-26 (MFM & RLL), USAF AFSSI-5020 wcj (United States Air Force), BSI TL-03423 and Canadian CSEC ITSG-06. Each algorithm has been analyzed by independent authorities and organizations to ensure it really does what it promises, which is destroy data beyond any hope of restoration.
Both editions have integrated the high-secure Advanced Secure Deletion Algorithm developed by ProtectStar Inc. in 2017. The new deletion method also encrypts the blocks completely using the 256-bit AES (Advanced Encryption Algorithm) and uses high-quality random numbers generated based on Feder Information Processing Standards (FIPS).
System Requirements:
* Mac OS 10.11 or higher
* Supports macOS 10.13 macOS High Sierra
* Internet connection for activation and updates
* 64-bit processor
* 50 MB
Pricing and Availability:
Data Shredder for Mac (1.0.4) Professional Edition is just $19.90 and Data Shredder for Mac Military Edition is just $29.90 (USD). Both editions are available worldwide exclusively through the ProtectStar website. Review copies are available upon request.
