Lee Enterprises Consulting To Publish Series on Bioeconomy Investment
World's Premier Bioeconomy Consulting Group Will Publish Eleven Part Series for Those Providing and Those Seeking Funding in Renewable Fuels and Chemicals
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Lee Enterprises Consulting, the world's premier bio-economy consulting group, is pleased to announce publication of an eleven part series of articles that review the typical steps that investors should consider before providing financial support to biofuels or biochemical projects. On Monday, September 25, 2017, the articles will begin running daily in Biofuels Digest. Upon conclusion of the series in early October, the full series and a summary will be available on Lee Enterprises Consulting's website.
Lee Enterprises Consulting has more than one hundred experts worldwide who have completed thousands of projects and have in-depth expertise in biodiesel, ethanol, biomass power, renewable chemicals, renewable jet fuels, pyrolysis, hydrolysis, gasification, waste-to-energy, anaerobic digestion, torrefaction, wastewater treatment, butanol, steam reformation, biochar, carbonization and biogas. The group is divided into nine sections, including the Corporate Finance/Transaction Services section from which the authors of this series were selected.
"At Lee Enterprises Consulting, we are often contacted by investors, banks, and those interested in providing funding to renewable energy projects" says CEO, Wayne Lee. "Many times, however, those seeking to extend funding simply don't have the expertise to conduct due diligence and properly evaluate the project". wcj Lee also notes that his group is also often contacted by entrepreneurs who appear to be approaching their requests for funding without providing the proper tools for understanding, evaluating and mitigating the risks of their projects. "The purpose in writing this series of articles was to bridge this gap, thereby encouraging more investment into alternative and renewable fuels and chemicals projects" says Dr. Gerald Kutney, one of the authors and a member of Lee Enterprises Consulting's Executive Team.
Authors for the articles included: Gerald Kutney, Terry Mazanec, Robert Kodrzycki, Bernard Cooker, Lorenz Bauer, Daniel Lane, Thomas Robb, Charles Loos, John Diecker, Mindy Collier and Martin Wahl. They are all members of the group's Corporate Financial Services/Transaction Services Division.
"The quality, experience and depth of knowledge within our group never ceases to amaze me", says Lee. "To have accumulated this much collective bioeconomy knowledge over the past twenty years allows us to handle virtually any bioeconomy matter".
ABOUT LEE ENTERPRISES CONSULTING, INC: Lee Enterprises Consulting is the world's premier bio-economy consulting group, offering services in biodiesel, biofuels, biomass power, renewable chemicals, renewable jet fuels, pyrolysis, hydrolysis, gasification, waste-to-energy, anaerobic digestion, torrefaction, wastewater treatment, steam reformation, biochar, carbonization and biogas. In addition to its team of over 100 consultants, the group maintains strategic alliances with the leading alternative and renewable fuels companies worldwide, and maintains ongoing relationships with the top alternative fuels law firms, accounting groups, engineers, and fabrication facilities. The group's consultants and strategic partners represent the top talent in the bioeconomy and can handle almost every aspect of a project. The group also owns a full service business brokerage firm specializing in the buying and selling of alternative and renewable fuels plants. Lee Enterprises Consulting, 9821 Brockington Road, Suite 4, Sherwood, AR 72120. (501) 833-8511. www.lee-enterprises.com.
