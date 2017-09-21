Brad Domenico Secures $3.4 Million for Acquisition of Historic Multifamily Asset in Newark, NJ

With latest Newark acquisition loan, Progress Capital Advisors funds over $100 Million in CRE assets.

$3.4 Million Acquisition - Elizabeth Avenue Newark, NJ

-- The city of Newark continues to be an active area for. With over $100,000,000 financed through Q3 of 2017 there is obvious momentum behind the revitalization of downtown Newark and surrounding areas.recently arranged $3,400,000 non-recourse loan for a valued client with significant commercial real estate investments throughout Hudson, Essex and Bergen Counties, to acquire a multi-family asset in the suburban Weequahic neighborhood.The loan is secured by a 6-story elevator equipped building with 58 units including 4 studio, 27 one-bedroom and 17 two-bedroom apartments. At a purchase price of $4,500,000 and with borrower equity of $1.2 Million this loan represents a 75% loan wcj to purchase. The term of the loan is 12 years at a rate of 3.625% fixed for 7 years and a declining pre-payment schedule.Progress Capital Advisors loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With over $40 Billion in closed loans and $100 Million in bridge and direct lending, we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple - #thatsPROGRESS.Brad Domenico | Progress Capital Advisors | Managing Director(908)433-7467 | brad@progressnj.com