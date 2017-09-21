Country(s)
Brad Domenico Secures $3.4 Million for Acquisition of Historic Multifamily Asset in Newark, NJ
With latest Newark acquisition loan, Progress Capital Advisors funds over $100 Million in CRE assets.
The loan is secured by a 6-story elevator equipped building with 58 units including 4 studio, 27 one-bedroom and 17 two-bedroom apartments. At a purchase price of $4,500,000 and with borrower equity of $1.2 Million this loan represents a 75% loan wcj to purchase. The term of the loan is 12 years at a rate of 3.625% fixed for 7 years and a declining pre-payment schedule.
Progress Capital Advisors loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With over $40 Billion in closed loans and $100 Million in bridge and direct lending, we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple - #thatsPROGRESS.
Brad Domenico | Progress Capital Advisors | Managing Director
(908)433-7467 | brad@progressnj.com
