Progressive Democrats Stand With Dreamers and DACA
Who: Progressive Democrats of America (PDA) a grassroots political action committee What: Calls on Americans to stand with Dreamers and Defend DACA Why: Because deportation of Dreamers will destroy families and hurt the US economically
Communications Director Mike Hersh mike@pdamerica.org / 301-602-9388
Deputy Director Michael Fox mikefox@pdamerica.org / 727-320-4502
Dan O'Neal, PDA Field Coordinator, said, "We're proud to have Tucson-area Congress member Raul Grijalva on our Advisory Board at PDA. He's been a leader on immigration issues, and all across the progressive agenda spectrum. From the environment to income inequality, and all facets of social justice, he always leads by example, and we all benefit from his courage."
O'Neal added, "PDA Arizona and national members are very proud of Rep. Raul Grijalva. Our friend and progressive leader was arrested protesting in front of Trump Tower this week, along with others standing strong in support of The Dreamers and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). We hope this will inspire other political leaders to not just talk the talk but also walk the walk, to put their words into actions. When it comes to supporting The Dreamers, we expect nothing less from our leaders."
Michael Fox, PDA Deputy Director, said, "Far too often we're met with congress people who talk a very smooth game, but when the time comes to act? Crickets. AZ-03 Congressperson and PDA Advisory Board member Raul Grijalva is definitely not one of those disappointments. In fact, he got arrested this week outside of Trump Tower, standing for Dreamers and DACA."
Mike Hersh, PDA Communications Director, said, "Progressive Democrats of America strongly supports The Dreamers and DACA. As a grassroots political action committee, we will only support candidates for the Presidency, the U.S. House, and U.S. the Senate who champion progressive, enlightened policies. PDA was founded in 2004 to transform the Democratic Party and U.S. politics by working inside the Democratic Party and outside with peace, justice, civil rights, environmental, and other reform movements—including wcj immigrants' rights organizations."
Hersh added, "Along with Rep. Raul Grijalva, the PDA National Advisory Board includes: Representatives John Conyers, Jr., Barbara Lee, Keith Ellison, and James McGovern; as well as progressive leaders including Academy Award winning documentarian Michael Moore, Actress / Activist Mimi Kennedy, Rev. Dr. Rodney Sadler, Author Jim Hightower, and Radio Hosts / Authors Lila Garrett and Thom Hartmann. Esteemed activists Michael Lighty, Medea Benjamin, Steve Cobble, Kristin Cabral, Dr. Paul Song, M.D., and Professor Marjorie Cohn also serve on the PDA Advisory Board."
For more information please see http://www.pdamerica.org and contact:
