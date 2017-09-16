 
News By Tag
* Rental
* Workshop
* Community
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Property
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ballina
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
22212019181716


Landlords and property managers targeted in unique rental workshop

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Rental
Workshop
Community

Industry:
Property

Location:
Ballina - New South Wales - Australia

Subject:
Events

BALLINA, Australia - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Landlords, real estate agents and property managers are being urged to consider vulnerable youth as future tenants in a unique and life-changing rental workshop in Lismore next month.

The innovative workshop will introduce property owners and managers to the huge and largely untapped potential of young renters (16-24) entering the market in northern New South Wales.

On Track Community Programs (OTCP) Homelessness Services Manager Sarah Walker said the workshop will explore positive housing solutions for the region's young people.

"The youth of today are the tenants of tomorrow," Ms Walker said.

"Reducing youth homelessness is one of NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian's 12 priorities, which we support, as it is one of our top priorities at OTCP," Ms Walker said.

"Having somewhere safe to lay your head every night is a vital human need."

22-year-old Megan Moore became homeless at 16 and spent three years sleeping on couches of friends and family before a rental application changed her life.

"I'm so thankful to the real estate agent that looked at my form and accepted my application," Ms Moore said.

"I have been living in my two-bedroom unit for three years now, the last year by myself.  I now have a good job, I am responsible wcj for the lease, looking after the unit, paying all the bills and I love it.

"I love the independence and knowing I can look after myself."

Ms Walker said the workshop would also showcase the many local government and community programs on offer to property owners and managers to tap into this future rental market.

"There are youth private rental subsidies to bond loans and other schemes that landlords and agents may not be aware of that are available to help them which at the same time helps young people avoid homelessness," she said.

"You only have to listen to Megan Moore's story to know this is truly life-changing."

Ms Moore urged property managers and private landlords to give younger tenants a chance.

"I am a great tenant and there's plenty more like me out there. Most young people just need a start."

The workshop, which is also a professional development opportunity for real estate professionals, will be opened by Member for Lismore Thomas George MP and will feature guest speakers from the property industry, government, community and support agencies.

When: October 4, 2017 Where: Lismore Gateway Hotel

Time: 8.30am – 12 noon Cost: FREE (brunch provided)

REGISTER by September 28, 2107 to sarahw@otcp.com.au

Contact
Sequel PR
***@sequelpr.com
End
Source:On Track Community Programs
Email:***@sequelpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Rental, Workshop, Community
Industry:Property
Location:Ballina - New South Wales - Australia
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sequel PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share