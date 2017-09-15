 
Industry News





Meggitt Sensing Systems introduces rugged accelerometer for pyroshock applications up to 240,000 g

 
 
IRVINE, Calif. - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Meggitt Sensing Systems, a Meggitt division and leader in sensing and monitoring systems for extreme environments, has launched the Endevco model 7280AM7 piezoresistive accelerometer offering superior survivability for especially demanding blast test applications.

The 7280AM7 shares the performance characteristics of the 7280A family including light gas damping for exceptional survivability and minimal zero shift following a shock event. The ruggedized package is 25% larger than the 7280A, with a new cable selected for low noise and additional strain relief at the cable-to-case connection.
Key features include:

· 20,000 and 60,000g ranges

· Linearity to 1.5X full scale range extending the accurate measurement range

· Shock survivability to 4X full scale range enduring explosive events to 240,000 g

· Low power consumption

· Operating temperature -55 to +121C

The Endevco 7280AM7 incorporates the latest MEMS (Micro Electronic Mechanical Systems) technology ensuring the repeatability and reliability required for mission critical applications. Total quality control is implemented from the in-house fabrication facility to final test with our certified calibration systems.  The datasheet can be downloaded from https://buy.endevco.com/7280am7-accelerometer-1.html

Please note that global sale of the 60,000 range product is subject to International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), and as such, a license is required for all non-US shipments, with the product also potentially subject to other restrictions on its sale and use. Please consult the factory for details.

For more information on the complete Endevco product line and to buy online, visit www.endevco.com. For full details wcj on all Meggitt Sensing Systems products, visit us at https://www.meggitt.com/mss.

About Meggitt Sensing Systems

Meggitt Sensing Systems, a division of Meggitt PLC, is one of the world's leading providers of high performance, extreme environment sensing, monitoring, power and motion systems. It specializes in designing products to operate under harsh and demanding conditions. It has operated through its antecedents since 1852 – ECET, Endevco, Ferroperm Piezoceramics, Lodge Ignition, Negretti & Zambra, Sensorex and Vibro-Meter. Today, their capabilities and facilities have been integrated under one Meggitt division to provide complete systems from a single supply base

Contact
Meggitt Sensing Systems
Anne Bowman, 949-276-0390
***@meggitt.com
