New Mobile App of Amathus Limassol
Known for the excellence in its services, facilities and accommodations, the Amathus Beach Hotel in Limassol, Cyprus, has launched its new mobile app. Discover all you need to know about this fabulous hotel conveniently through your smartphone!
Boasting some of the finest luxury rooms & suites in Limassol, elegantly appointed conference venues, recreational activities and entertainment options, this luxury 5 star beach side hotel provides the ideal backdrop for all types of vacation, be that a family get together, romantic getaway or business trip.
Corporate travellers are sure to be enthralled with the property's spectacular setting, opulent lifestyle and high-end corporate services and facilities, such as its state of the art conference halls, fully equipped meeting rooms and advanced technological equipment. Meanwhile, couples are sure to savour every moment of their stay in charming honeymoon sea view suites overlooking the Mediterranean, while enjoying the tranquil ambiance of the spa, and a world of luxurious pampering.
With the launch of the new Amathus Limassol mobile app, available on Google and Apple
Google: https://play.google.com/
and Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/
planning a trip to the Amathus Beach Hotel has become easier than ever. With a multitude of features, the hotel - with everything it has to offer - is now highly visible for the app's users.
The new mobile application allows users to customise their stay and check in online, reserve a table at any wcj one of the Amuthus Beach Hotel's restaurants, often considered as being the best restaurants in Limassol. The Amathus Limassol app also enables guests to book spa treatments online at the property's on-site spa - also considered the best spa in Limassol - as well as discover what's going on at the hotel at the time of their trip. What's more, the hotel app also provides information regarding activities in Limassol as well as Cyprus sightseeing pointers ensuring that guests can pre plan exactly what they want to do and see whilst on vacation. Ideal for honeymooners, spa enthusiasts, families and corporate travellers looking to visit the captivating island of Cyprus, the Amathus luxury hotel in Limassol is the ideal property. And with its newly launched app, it is more accessible to prospective guests than ever before!!
