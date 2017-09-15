News By Tag
'Serenity - 2017' opens November 3 at Richard Boyd Art Gallery
Featured in the exhibit are paintings by artists' Amy Bickford - acrylic based gouache; Jane Herbert - acrylic; and Bob Santandrea - images in pastel.
The exhibit is open free of charge between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through November 26, 2017. Additional days and times can be scheduled by appointment.
Featured Artists
Amy Bickford, a 1983 graduate of the Maine College of Art (MECA), creates paintings in a traditional style that are her interpretation of the timeless beauty and essence of Maine.
When asked about the inspiration for her current series of paintings Bickford replied, "Maine offers unending subject matter that inspires me at every glance. The paintings in this exhibit reflect my interpretation of a specific place in time. From the serenity of a cold winter morning, to the warm embrace of light coming through the trees, my goal is to create a painting that makes the viewers relate to the image on an emotional level."
Jane Herbert is a fine artist, living in Damariscotta, Maine when asked wcj about her painting style and education Herbert replied, "My painting style is born out of my experiences. I have an unstructured approach to art and life that serves me well. Instead of earning a formal education I gathered my brushes and toured Europe in a micro-bus, painting and learning as I went."
When asked what inspires you to paint? Jane replied, "There is something sacred in the untamed life that endures amid the structures of progress. The paintings in this show exhibit my respect for the ways of nature and personal affinity for tranquility and beauty, where I see it."
Bob Santandrea is a retired research scientist and patent attorney living in New Mexico who has created fine art on and off again for over twenty five years. He re-discovered pastels about eight years ago and is "drawn to the spontaneity that the medium allows." Weather permitting Bob prefers to work en plein air to capture the sense of a particular place through the use of natural light and the colors of his surroundings.
Santandrea is an Associate Member of the Pastel Society of America (PSA), a member of the Plein Air Painters of New Mexico, and the Pastel Artists of New Mexico.
About the Gallery
Richard Boyd Art Gallery is located on Peaks Island in Portland, ME at the corner of Island Avenue and Epps Street. The gallery represents a diverse group of established and emerging artists with a connection to the state of Maine, creating original works of visual art in a broad range of styles and mediums.
During the months of April through October the gallery is open between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily. From November through the end of March the gallery is open between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Additional days and times can be scheduled by appointment.
For more information about the exhibit please contact the gallery by phone at (207)-712-1097, via email at info@richardboydartgallery.com or visit the gallery website at http://www.richardboydartgallery.com . Like the gallery on facebook at http://www.facebook.com/
