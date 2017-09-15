Young Rapper Spiff is Back with Thrilling Tracks on SoundCloud

Hip hop and rap fans headover to SoundCloud and listen to the tracks of Spiff Kid. This energetic artist is back with some incredible hip hop and rap tracks.

-- Hip hop and rap music is indeed the most experimental genre in the music history. From crafting introspective lyrics to rapping seamlessly in a backdrop of feet tapping music, the genre is energetic and bold. If compared to old school hip hop and rap, new wave hip hop has ventured into many varied themes and sounds that have never been heard earlier. Creative newbie artists introduce new elements with each of their compositions. The best place to come across fresh hip hop and rap music is SoundCloud. Being the pioneering gala in the genre, SoundCloud features on new talents every season. The latest artist who is giving new dimension to the genre is. He has dropped some amazing tracks for global hip hop enthusiasts.is a native of Chattanooga, Southern Tennessee and had a knack for music and rapping since his childhood. He exceptional voice texture and rapping styles will compel listeners to stay hooked to his tracks. The best thing about this young stud is that his tracks give the hues of Chattanooga flavors that are vibrant, zesty and energetic. The tracks "58- Run the Town" is a hip hop infused trap track that has the pumpy beats of hip hop and also the grit of trap music.has already been immensely appreciated on SoundCloud with some amazing tracks like-"Chatt Town Days" , "Wifey", "Wetter" "Go & Get It" and also a few others. This track not only reveals wcj his rap perfection but equally portrays his mastery in the contemporary hip hop and trap music. Recently sniff has made a grand comeback with two different tracks. The track "Go & get It" is thrilling track while his hottest new single "Check Up" is spreading fire on SoundCloud gala. In this trackteams up with Chieef Otto & Og Soddy and creates magic.