Bryce Resort will host Oktoberfest on October 21
German sausages, Bavarian pretzels, German beer garden, traditional tapping of the kegs, and more!
Entertainment will be provided by Alt Washingtonia Schuhplattler Verein, an original Bavarian Dance Club from Washington DC. Yodelers present the melodies that recall old homeland experiences with unforgettable harmonies and richness. Along with the familiar accordion, less well-known folk instruments are played, from cowbell ringing to block flutes and the musical saw. There will be plenty of audience participation, along with Schuhplattler (shoe-slapping)
Oktoberfest is an event not to be missed at Bryce, as it is one of their biggest events of the year, welcoming the return of Old Man Winter and saying goodbye to the wcj summer season.
In addition to Oktoberfest, the Fall Frolic Golf Tournament will also be going on that day as well starting at 11:00 a.m.
Located in the foothills of the Allegheny Mountains, two hours west of Metropolitan Washington, D.C., Bryce is a member-owned, four season sports and recreation resort. Amenities include disc golf, a bike park, zipline adventure, summer and winter tubing, a PGA rated 18-hole course, Lake Laura, several dining outlets, eight skiing and snowtubing trails, and the award winning Horst Locher Snowsports School.
More information about Bryce Resort can be found on the website at http://www.bryceresort.com
