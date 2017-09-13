News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
IT Professional iMOBDEV reserved the stall to exhibit @ GITEX 2017 Dubai
iMOBDEV represents India at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition held in Dubai. For the 4th consecutive time, iMOBDEV got listed in the exhibitor's list for GITEX 2017 Dubai as well.
The industry giants are exhibiting to introduce their latest technology inspired services. The business professionals, industry leaders, start-ups, speakers and the visitors all are excited to attend the global IT exhibition. GITEX offers direct or indirect boost in knowledge Attend GITEX to :
• Learn the important lessons on trending technologies
• Expand your network by connecting with the influencers
• Unlock your tech potential and grow your business
• Join the community driving innovation
As the registration has already started for the upcoming GITEX Technology Week 2017, iMOBDEV has reserved space to exhibit during the whole week of GITEX. Company delegates would be available at Stand No. SR-F2, Sheikh Rasheed Hall during 08 to 12 October. The purpose of company to exhibit in the biggest tradeshow is to showcase the supreme web and app development services. Company executives are going to represent their live projects to the executives.
From the past 3 years, iMOBDEV is continually taking part in the world class exhibition. Company delegates met many potential clients during their experience of participation.
The founder and CEO of iMOBDEV Technology Mr. Deepak Patel Shares, "I have been personally attending the "Gulf Information Technology Exhibition". I was exhibiting for the web and mobility solutions every time. Last year we got an immense success as GITEX has been proved a game changer for the company. Participation drove an absolute interest of professionals in our paramount IT services. Almost visitors converted into our clients. And we also got a chance to meet the other business opponents & other professionals driving innovations."
The professionals can meet the executives and discuss their business wcj requirements on a table. The geeks can also transfer their ideas of innovation with the experienced delegates of the industry. The focused area of iMOBDEV Technologies at (https://www.imobdevtech.com/
• Web and Mobile App Development
• Digital Marketing
• Internet of Things (IoT)
• Web Hosting
• Application Hosting
• Client & Server Side Coding
• Mobile App Support & Maintenance
The professionals can visit the stall personally and see the demonstration of the smartly running projects. Company has a record of delivering the benchmark services each time. A widespread clientele for each service is a testament of the proficiency of in-house techies. The company got average 4.5 stars from the global clients and the satisfactory services make the company to lead the market of IT services. Any professional can start a conversation or meet the company officials present at the stall. Company reserves the full-time techies to craft the solutions for:
• Hotel management systems
• Restaurant management
• News broadcasting channels
• Entertainment industry
• Game belonging to any category
• Service based business
• Banking solutions
• Enterprise web & mobile app
• Education
• Online booking & reservation
The geeks can also interact with the delegates for any query regarding web and mobility solutions and Internet of Things. iMOBDEV team will be ready to convey & transfer the information. Meet our team at GITEX 2017 Dubai from 08-12 October 2017, SR-F2, Sheikh Rasheed Hall.
Contact
Tauseef Anwar
Skype: sales.imobdev
+1 (908) 301-6001
***@imobdevtech.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse