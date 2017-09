IT Professional iMOBDEV reserved the stall to exhibit @ GITEX 2017 Dubai

iMOBDEV represents India at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition held in Dubai. For the 4th consecutive time, iMOBDEV got listed in the exhibitor's list for GITEX 2017 Dubai as well.

-- GITEX Annual exhibition is back again with the great spirit. A gateway for the techno giants to explore the arising market of the internet ready information and communications technology. It open ups the door for entrepreneurs and the technology geeks for experiencing & introducing the cutting-edge technologies. A solid platform for the start-ups to have a grand entry in the digital world. Start-ups never miss the opportunity as they can meet the investors directly on the international platform. This time,is focusing on some new facts as well such as AR, VR, AI, digital marketing, smart living & wearables, I-cities, robotics, drones and 3D printing.The industry giants are exhibiting to introduce their latest technology inspired services. The business professionals, industry leaders, start-ups, speakers and the visitors all are excited to attend the global IT exhibition.direct or indirect boost in knowledge Attend GITEX to :• Learn the important lessons on trending technologies• Expand your network by connecting with the influencers• Unlock your tech potential and grow your business• Join the community driving innovationAs the registration has already started for the upcoming, iMOBDEV has reserved space to exhibit during the whole week of GITEX. Company delegates would be available at Stand No. SR-F2, Sheikh Rasheed Hall during 08 to 12 October. The purpose of company to exhibit in the biggest tradeshow is to showcase the supreme web and app development services. Company executives are going to represent their live projects to the executives.From the past 3 years, iMOBDEV is continually taking part in the world class exhibition. Company delegates met many potential clients during their experience of participation.The founder and CEO of iMOBDEV Technology Mr. Deepak Patel Shares,The professionals can meet the executives and discuss their business wcj requirements on a table. The geeks can also transfer their ideas of innovation with the experienced delegates of the industry. The focused area of iMOBDEV Technologies at ( https://www.imobdevtech.com/ gitex-dubai- 2017-exhibition will be:• Web and Mobile App Development• Digital Marketing• Internet of Things (IoT)• Web Hosting• Application Hosting• Client & Server Side Coding• Mobile App Support & MaintenanceThe professionals can visit the stall personally and see the demonstration of the smartly running projects. Company has a record of delivering the benchmark services each time. A widespread clientele for each service is a testament of the proficiency of in-house techies. The company got average 4.5 stars from the global clients and the satisfactory services make the company to lead the market of IT services. Any professional can start a conversation or meet the company officials present at the stall. Company reserves the full-time techies to craft the solutions for:• Hotel management systems• Restaurant management• News broadcasting channels• Entertainment industry• Game belonging to any category• Service based business• Banking solutions• Enterprise web & mobile app• Education• Online booking & reservationThe geeks can also interact with the delegates for any query regarding web and mobility solutions and Internet of Things. iMOBDEV team will be ready to convey & transfer the information. Meet our team atfrom 08-12 October 2017, SR-F2, Sheikh Rasheed Hall.