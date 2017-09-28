News By Tag
Industry News
Country(s)
Industry News
Alejandro Mijares, Manager, Risk Advisory Services, Kaufman Rossin , P.A. to Speak at TKG's Event
For further details, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About Alejandro Mijares
Alejandro Mijares is Risk Advisory Services Manager at Kaufman Rossin where he provides internal IT audit, system validation, and information security review services to financial institutions supervised by the FDIC, FRB, State of Florida, and OCC. He has performed IT and Cybersecurity risk assessments, IT controls reviews, and evaluation of IT governance regulations and processes for more than 25 banks and foreign agencies in Florida. Alejandro's work experience also includes analyzing and evaluating information technology security risks and internal controls, process mapping, system validation, SSAE 16 review services, and providing Sarbanes-Oxley external and internal audits for clients in a variety of industries, including financial services companies, healthcare, retail and technology. He is a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC), with a Master's degree in Management Information Systems and a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Information Systems.
About SnoopWall
Kaufman Rossin has represented Florida businesses for more than 50 years and serves international clients in dozens of countries. The CPA and advisory firm is one of the largest in the U.S., providing traditional wcj accounting, audit and tax services, as well as business, risk and forensic advisory services. The firm has won significant awards, including repeat honors as the Best Accounting Firm to Work For among large firms nationwide and locally. With more than 300 team members, the firm prides itself on offering the resources of a powerhouse, personally delivered. Go beyond the numbers at kaufmanrossin.com.
Event Synopsis:
Cybersecurity risk remains a top challenge for organizations worldwide, particularly punctuated by the recent massive wide-scale cyberattack involving a ransomware known as "WannaCry". The attack – which caused significant operational disruption, damage to numerous organization's reputation, financial loss and unwanted exposures – has been considered as the largest ransomware infestation so far, affecting thousands of organizations and a wide range of industry sectors across the globe.
Cybersecurity risk cannot be entirely eliminated, but can be mitigated with a balanced, well-informed and proper risk management processes.
This course offers an overview of the latest trends and best practices with respect to cybersecurity risk management. A panel of key thought leaders and practitioners organized by The Knowledge Group will also discuss the principles and framework of a risk management program that concentrates on cybersecurity related threats and vulnerability.
Key topics include:
· Latest Threats in Cybersecurity
· Cybersecurity Risk Management Framework
· Risk Assessment Methodologies
· Identifying and Modeling Cybersecurity Risks
· Regulatory Enforcement
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
Contact
The Knowledge Group
***@theknowledgegroup.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse