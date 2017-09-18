Technicolor's Jon Walkenhorst: Edge Computing Enables Network Service Providers to Deliver IoT Services and Create New Revenue Opportunities "By leveraging IoT-enabled devices in the home, with big data, we will be able to work with partners to deliver experiences, products and services that are closely aligned with consumers habits and preferences" Jon Walkenhorst - Technicolor AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - Sept. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- IBC 2017 – Edge computing is the the natural next step from cloud computing and provides network service providers with an opportunity to leverage its unique position inside subscribers' homes to create new revenue streams, according to Jon Walkenhorst, Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer for Connected Home at Technicolor, in a podcast for journalists.



Technicolor is working with Amazon Web Services' (AWS) and their GreenGrass technology bringing the Lambda compute environment – which lets code run without having to provision or manage servers – to develop applications that can be executed on Technicolor gateways, deployed in people's home.



Beyond introducing a new level of independence between cloud and gateway functions, the initiative also extends the current ecosystem for wcj Lambda application developers who can now develop new solutions on home gateways, and leverage intelligent devices that are part of the Internet of Things (IoT), ith, or without persistent Internet connection.



"This creates the opportunity for service providers to work across a range of vertical practices and industries – such as health, hospitality, energy and others. By leveraging IoT-enabled devices in the home, with big data, we will be able to work with partners to deliver experiences, products and services that are closely aligned with consumers habits and preferences," he says.



Technicolor is working on various research initiatives and use cases to further understand how service providers can leverage existing technologies and customer premises equipment (CPE) within the home to broaden the revenue opportunities across different economic sectors.



