Don't Miss The 12th Annual FREAK SHOW Horror Film Festival 2017 October 13th-15th Orlando, Florida
Don't Miss The 12th Annual FREAK SHOW Horror Film Festival 2017, taking place October 13th-15th in Orlando, Florida. Tickets are ON SALE NOW!
Calling all Horror Freaks, Fans, and Filmmakers! Be sure to kickstart your Halloween festivities by attending the original FREAK SHOW Horror Film Festival, presented by Fear Film Studios on Friday, October 13th- 15th, 2017 at the Premiere Cinema Theaters 14 located inside the Fashion Square Mall in Orlando, Florida.
Marking its 12th year showcasing some of the best in independent and international horror; the FREAK SHOW is rapidly gearing up to be another fear-tastic viewing season. Specializing in the debut screenings of a select variety of Super Shorts, Shorts, and Features submitted from around the world and it is not slowing down. In additional to those categories, we're excited to announce the inclusion of Student Shorts to this year's viewing line-up. This new category urged student filmmakers to enter their works of art, vying for a chance to win the coveted "FREAKY" Award.
The original FREAK SHOW Horror Film Festival is Florida's longest running horror fest. Starting out originally as a partner with the well-known Horror Convention Spooky Empire from 2006 until 2014, FREAK SHOW quickly gained its own following. FREAK SHOW wcj eventually grew larger than the convention could host. This provided the opportunity to transition from Spooky Empire, into a proper theater going experience for the fans and filmmakers alike. FREAK SHOW is proud to be partnering with Orlando, Florida's Premiere Cinemas 14.
"This has been the goal of the film festival ever since its inception. Not only is it a great feeling for the filmmakers to see their work on the big screen, but we know our true, long time fans and patrons will also enjoy the whole movie theater experience,"
"We have always catered to being a place where horror fanatics feel at home, A visually visceral experience in which they are seeking a break from what is being turned out by the "big budget production companies". Robert recalls that, "With each year fans have shown their sincerest appreciation for us continuing, stating numerous times that they are looking for something fresh and uniquely different. So many are excited to discover the next Freddy, Jason, Michael, or whatever the next big thing in horror may be. We look to fill that void generously with something for every fan!"
Don't miss the Opening Night Screening of "Friday The 13th", get your tickets today for this limited screening!
Festival screens at the PREMIERE CINEMAS 14 near the heart of Downtown Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit www.freakshowfilmfest.com
