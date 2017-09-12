News By Tag
Sheraton Sharm launches "Sheraton Paired" menu
Inspired Ingredients, Expertly Matched. A Fresh Take on Signature Dishes
Activate wcj your taste buds. our small plates put a new spin on the classics with creative, imaginative and locally relevant dishes that pair perfectly with our beers and wine. The "Paired" concept blends ingredients together in new ways for guests. It pairs small plate snacks with recommendation from Sheraton Selects, introducing fun and exciting food pairings, which will offer our guests enriching and memorable culinary moments in our hotel
We challenge our guests to break the rules and dine differently. Savour the unexpected with Paired, our menu of expertly matched small plates, wines & beers. The Paired menu concept delights the palate and invites exploration
Join us in the lobby bar for an innovative, exciting and entirely unique dining experience.
