News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Research Article Cites HemoVoid™ in Functional Proteome Study
The citation is:
Cortese-Krott, Miriam M., et al. "Identification of a soluble guanylate cyclase in RBCs: preserved activity in patients with coronary artery disease." Redox Biology (2017).
http://www.sciencedirect.com/
In brief, the authors aimed to investigate whether RBCs carry a functional soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) signalling pathway and to address whether this pathway is compromised in coronary artery disease. The article states "Using a commercial resin (HemoVoid™), which removes hemoglobin… and allows enrichment of soluble cytoplasmic proteins, we established a procedure that allows fast and reliable preparation of hemoglobin-free cell lysates from as little as 1-2 ml blood. In those samples, expression and activity of the cGMP-generating sGC, cGMP-hydrolyzing PDE5 and cGMP-transducing PKG was assessed by enzymatic assays and Western blot analysis". The authors conclude that human and murine RBCs carry a catalytically active α1β1-sGC (isoform 1), which converts 32P-GTP into 32P-cGMP, as well as PDE5 and PKG. Collectively, the article demonstrates that an intact sGC/PDE5/PKG-
"One wcj of the key advantages for all our products is the maintenance of functional activity post-separations. This article illustrates the importance of not only removing the influence of hemoglobin in order to perform proteomic analysis of red cells, but that the activities of the soluble RBC enzymes are preserved and can be monitored for differential function in disease" states Swapan Roy, Ph.D., President and Founder of Biotech Support Group.
For more information on HemoVoid™, visit:
http://www.biotechsupportgroup.com/
About Biotech Support Group LLC
Converging with cultural and technological disruptions forthcoming in healthcare, Biotech Support Group develops methods for cost effective and efficient sample prep essential for these expanding markets. Following a tiered business strategy, the company continues its growth in the consumable research products area supporting the rapidly expanding installation of LC-MS instrument and computational infrastructure. For this market, key products include: AlbuVoid™ and AlbuSorb™ for albumin depletion, Cleanascite™
Contact:
Matthew Kuruc 732-274-2866, mkuruc@biotechsupportgroup.com
Contact
Biotech Support Group LLC
***@biotechsupportgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse