Celoxis Technologies announces Release of v11, the Latest Version of its Project Management Software
This release features multiple dashboards, comparison bar charts, cash flow reports, automated WBS, successor columns, roll-up on custom fields and scheduled report delivery...
A brief list of features includes multiple shareable dashboards, new charts (comparison and 100% stacked bars), roll up custom fields, a visual card view, and scheduled report delivery. More about a list of features can be read on the Celoxis website. (https://www.celoxis.com/
"With this release, we are working towards fulfilling all the requirements of our customers and making sure they get all the features an enterprise software should have," says Nikhil Daddikar, Co-founder, Celoxis Technologies. Ravindra Wankar, the other Co-founder adds, "The new version is a mix of feature updates and usability improvements that will help increase organizational speed and performance."
About Celoxis
Founded in 2001, wcj Celoxis Technologies is among the top three project management software applications in the world. They are one of India's first SaaS companies with more than 2,800 active global customers from various industry verticals. Available in both SaaS and On-Premise versions, Celoxis is highly rated by customers with a 9.6 customer happiness index. To know more about Celoxis, visit http://www.celoxis.com
Contact
Pramod Jaiswal
***@celoxis.com
