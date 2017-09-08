News By Tag
Last Chance for Media Companies to make huge Advertising Revenues from a Giant Halloween Promotion
This is about a very special kind of Halloween Promotion that could generate tremendous advertising revenues for newspapers, television stations, radio stations, magazines, internet companies and the internet divisions of multimedia companies.
This kind of dynamic online Halloween promotion could generate…
*Worldwide Publicity
*Worldwide participation
*And tremendous advertising revenues from all over the globe!
But you must act now! There is just enough time to still make it happen for this coming Halloween Season (and you could also do a similar kind of promotion for Valentine's Day that could start just after the first of the year).
SO…HOW MUCH ADVERTISING REVENUE COULD THIS KIND OF PROMOTION GENERATE FOR MEDIA COMPANIES?
You can do the math with your own numbers.
First, how much money do you currently make from your online advertising everyday?
Now...Multiply that figure by the number of days you might do the Halloween Promotion...that could be anywhere from 20 to 40 days prior to Halloween, depending on how quickly you can move!
Now, multiply that figure by the number of different languages in which you might want to do the promotion! (2 languages, 5 languages, 20 languages?) You can sell this promotion in any country where they celebrate Halloween, and that's a lot of countries!
So now...with your own numbers...how much money could this make? Millions of dollars in new revenue? Tens of millions of dollars in new revenue? Hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenue, from all over the globe?
And...since there would also be very few hard costs involved, it could also generate tremendous profits for you!
And...it would take place online, so it would be in addition to your regular revenues and it would not cut into wcj your traditional media inventory!
"Plus, it will also be very easy to produce, very easy to promote and very easy to sell, says Barrows, because there will be all kinds of advertisers who would jump at the chance to sponsor something like this and run advertising in something like this online."
So, is there still time to make it happen? YES! It depends on how quickly your company can move.
Barrows says he can't reveal any more of the details about the proposal in this press release, but media companies that would like to take a look at the proposal for the Halloween Promotion should contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows Advertising and Public Relations in San Mateo, California at 650-344-4405.
(Please note: In many cases, your company may have a policy of not taking a look at unsolicited proposals, so somebody at your company may have to make a formal request to take a look at this proposal, and if that's the case, you should forward this email to the powers that be, immediately, so they can request to see the proposal for the Halloween Promotion.)
It could generate tremendous advertising revenues for you between now and Halloween, and a similar version of it could also be done for Valentine's Day!
Barrows has also developed several other proposals that could also generate tremendous advertising revenues for media companies and the internet divisions of media companies.
Companies that would be interested in taking a look at the Halloween Promotion proposal and these other proposals should contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising and Public Relations in San Mateo, California at 650-344-4405, www.barrows.com.
Contact
Robert Barrows
650-344-4405
barrows@barrows.com
