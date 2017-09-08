Country(s)
Industry News
Avanti Hospitals Names Gerald Clute as CEO of East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital
LOS ANGELES - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Avanti Hospitals announces the appointment of Gerald (Jerry) Clute as CEO of East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital (ELADH).
Today Avanti hospitals announced Jerry Clute, an experienced, seasoned hospital leader, to the role of CEO. "It is an honor and a privilege for me to lead a hospital that has been providing compassionate care and medical services to East Los Angeles and the surrounding areas for over 70 years," said Clute upon acceptance of his new role. "I look forward to working with the exceptional physicians, nurses, employees, leadership and the executive team at ELADH to ensure the best care for the patients we serve."
Jerry Clute is an extremely experienced, well-rounded hospital executive with over 30 years of experience. Jerry was most recently CEO of Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and is bilingual in English and Spanish. He has significant experience in hospital management with proven expertise in strategic planning, physician recruitment, program development and financial management. Jerry has worked with a number of reputable health organizations, including Tenet, Verity Health (formerly Daughters of Charity) and Dignity.
Jerry got his start in healthcare as a Radiologic Technologist (he still holds an active license) and progressively moved into management and administrative roles. He has a Bachelor's degree in English Literature and a Master's in Health Administration.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jerry to the team," said Corporate CEO Barry Wolfman. "His leadership and enthusiasm are a welcome addition. He has a sincere appreciation for our culture and values, and a proven track record for fostering a compassionate environment that delivers positive outcomes."
Avanti and the East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital welcome Jerry and invite the community to stop by to meet him and visit their community hospital. For more information or to set up a visit, please go to eladh.avantihospitals.com.
About wcj Avanti Hospitals
The Avanti Hospitals, LLC system consists of Memorial Hospital of Gardena, Coast Plaza Hospital, East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital, and Community Hospital of Huntington Park. All four acute care hospitals are located near Los Angeles, California. Avanti's mission is to provide affordable, high-quality healthcare services to their community with consistency and compassion, which they achieve by focusing on hospitals in underserved areas that will benefit from this strategy. For more information, visit avantihospitals.com.
Contact
Amie Boersma
***@avantihospitals.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse