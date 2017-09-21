News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Axiomtek Announces its Advanced Fanless Embedded System with Patented User-friendly Design
The new eBOX700-891-
"The eBOX700-891-
The eBOX700-891-
Some Key Features:
- Fanless Embedded System with LGA 1151 Socket 7th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 and Celeron® processors
- Wide-operating temperature range of -40°C to +50°C (-40°F to +122°F)
- Customizable and expandable
- 1 x PCIe x4 expansion slot
- 6 USB ports and 4 GbE LANs
- 2 full-size PCIe Mini Card for WLAN/WWAN/mSATA
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different wcj industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.
Contact
Larry Wu
solutions@axiomtek.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse