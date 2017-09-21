 
Axiomtek Announces its Advanced Fanless Embedded System with Patented User-friendly Design

 
 
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Axiomtek, one of the world's leading designers and manufacturers of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to announce the arrival of the eBOX700-891-FL, its newest patented fanless embedded system powered by the 7th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 and Celeron® processors. The eBOX700-891-FL offers Axiomtek's patented modularized design that allows for ease of maintenance, easy customization and flexible expansion options. This embedded box PC is well suited for vision inspection (USB/PoE), motion control, security surveillance and industrial automation.

The new eBOX700-891-FL allows customers to quickly and easily install an additional I/O module including CAN bus/CAN open, LAN, DIO and COM modules to reduce deployment time and costs. It is also designed to be easily accessible and to operate reliably in challenging environments.  It is enclosed in an IP40-rated heavy-duty aluminum extrusion and steel case - and supports a wide range 9V to 36V DC power input with power protection feature. The system offers a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +50°C and up to 3G vibration endurance.The eBOX700-891-FL is feature-rich and comes equipped with rich I/O interfaces including two RS-232/422/485 ports, four USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, four GbE LAN ports, two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort and one audio (Mic-in/Line-out). It also features a user-friendly AT/ATX DIP switch for adjustments between automatic and manual operation control.

"The eBOX700-891-FL is designed with user-friendliness in mind. Its heatsink top cover can simply be opened by unfastening the four screws for the access to the processor and DRAM. Its bottom cover offers a convenient flip lid design along with easy-to-access brackets for securing the USB dongle and hard drive," said Janney Lee, product manager of the Embedded Computer Division at Axiomtek. "Axiomtek has obtained patents, No. M511183 and No. M531115, for the special chassis design of the eBOX700-891-FL. Easy maintenance is one of the benefits we are offering to our customers and one of the main focuses of our product development."

The eBOX700-891-FL is now available. For more information aboutproduct or pricing, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com

Some Key Features:

- Fanless Embedded System with LGA 1151 Socket 7th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 and Celeron® processors

- Wide-operating temperature range of -40°C to +50°C (-40°F to +122°F)

- Customizable and expandable

- 1 x PCIe x4 expansion slot

- 6 USB ports and 4 GbE LANs

- 2 full-size PCIe Mini Card for WLAN/WWAN/mSATA

About Axiomtek Co., Ltd

Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different wcj industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.

Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.

As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.

Contact
Larry Wu
solutions@axiomtek.com
