xProDDNS is "The Professional Dynamic DNS Client"

-- F.W.Roller & Associates LLC, cross-platform business software developers and Enterprise Resource Planning consultants, today announced availability of xProDDNS 17.1.0, "The Professional Dynamic DNS Client".xProDDNS is a Dynamic DNS Client for Dyn, No-IP, OpenDNS and DNS-O-Matic that runs natively on Windows, macOS and Linux, including Raspbian for the Raspberry Pi 2 and 3. It is secure, fast and efficient. Workstations and headless servers are easy to manage thanks to local and remote access via mobile and full web user interfaces powered by a built-in web server.17.1.0 is the evolution and improvement of the finest Dynamic DNS Client available. Security and performance are better than ever. The user interface has wcj been further tweaked and Dynamic DNS updates now use HTTP/1.1, which is required by Dyn and likely soon will be by No-IP, OpenDNS and DNS-O-Matic.• Native cross-platform• Mobile and full web user interfaces• Encrypted databases• Hashed passphrase with obfuscated salt• Multiple providers, accounts, hosts and NICs• Secure checks, updates and notifications• Realtime email and text message alerts• Dynamic detailed log display• CSV, XML and JSON data exports• Context-sensitive help"We continue to evolve and improve what was already the best avaialble Dynamic DNS Client for Dyn, No-IP, OpenDNS and DNS-O-Matic,"said Fred Roller, Owner, F.W.Roller & Associates LLC.AVAILABILITYVisit https://fwRoller.com/ Downloads to download xProDDNS for Windows, OS X and Linux, including Raspbian for the Raspberry Pi 2 and 3.ABOUT F.W.ROLLER & ASSOCIATES LLCF.W.Roller & Associates LLC has been developing business software for nearly three decades and providing Enterprise Resource Planning consulting services for over two decades.ADDITIONAL INFORMATIONFor more information, visit https://fwRoller.com and the xProDDNS product page at:https://fwRoller.com/xProDDNS