Kounopt Adds New Laboratory Machines For Hi Tech Manufacturing From Optotech Germany
"We have been in this business for over three decades now and in all our years of working, we have learned one thing – the key to customer happiness is making good on your promises. Every time an individual walks in our door or logs on to our website, they are greeted with customized, high precision solutions that actually work for their specific needs. Every case is different and needs special attention. That is why our fully qualified staff of optometrists and opticians are always on their toes, available to help patients with anything – from picking the right frame to finding the right lens type. Vision correction is what we specialize in and this recent acquisition of OptoTech machines will only go on to aid our team in delivering on what our customers have come to expect from us – easy, practical, cost effective and reliable solutions to their optical problems. Come, visit our online or physical store! Team Kounopt is happily ready to serve you." said Jim Kounnas, the lead optometrist and founder of Kounopt.com.
OptoTech is a leading German brand, known for manufacturing advanced solutions for workshop metrology, precision optics production systems, and ophthalmic machinery for creating high-quality spectacle lenses. Their equipment is used extensively across the world by opticians and Rx production stores, whether they are small labs or industrial level mass production companies.
Mr. Jim Gross, one of the many satisfied customers of Kounopt.com, had this to say about his experience with the company – "Kounopt optometrists was my first experience with ordering eyeglasses online rather than visiting an eyeglass store. I have no regrets except not doing it sooner. Their services were excellent. The quality of product exceeded wcj my expectations. I would highly recommend Kounopt Optometrists to anyone in need of eye care products."
This recent acquisition of OptoTech lab machines will only enhance the popularity and service quality of the company even further. If you are looking to discuss your optical needs with some of the most qualified and experienced optometrists and opticians in Delaware, be sure to visit the website https://www.Kounopt.com/
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Kounopt.com is one of the leading providers of the quality eyeglasses, frames and sunglasses online. We provide advanced hi-tech freeform lenses using the latest machinery and software from the US and Europe. We have a huge selection of name brand eyeglasses such as Silhouette, Carrera, and Calvin Klein including thousands of discount eyeglasses. Our range of men's eyeglasses, women's eyeglasses and kids' eyeglasses cover full frames, semi-rimless and rimless eyeglasses.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Jim Kounnas (CEO)
Address: 501 SILVERSIDE RD STE 105-3708
Wilmington, DE, United States - +1 646-202-8822
Website:https://www.kounopt.com/
