New Zealand Company named in top 3 best eSignature software solutions worldwide
Secured Signing has been named in the top 3 best electronic signature solutions currently on the global market. Adam Marshall from Tech Radar describes Secured Signing as "one-stop digital signatures service to get to the all-important dotted line
Secured Signing stood out on top for its cost effectiveness compared to Docusign and Adobe eSign. "Secured Signing (http://www.securedsigning.com/)
Mike Eyal, Secured Signing Founder and Managing Director said "Our ethos is to make our full service suite available for every single customer without charging extra. We know that for all businesses, regardless of industry or size there will come a time or scenario where one of our extra services will be of benefit". Extra features such as the world first Video Confirmation feature can be used to complete customer due diligence and comply with know your customer regulation (KYC).
In response to being named in the top three, Eyal said he is very proud of his team's achievement. "We are especially honored to represent New Zealand in this growing market and showcase our unique innovation and digital signature and data capture solution on the world stage. Our goal is to completely enable our customers to run an efficient and paperless business".
About Secured Signing
Secured Signing provides a comprehensive and secure wcj SaaS digital signature service that delivers a full range of form completion and eSigning capabilities combining advanced personalised X509 PKI Digital Signature technology with easy-to-use, simple-to-deploy, compliant solutions. Secured Signing enables its users to utilise smartphones, PCs, any tablet device and any browser, to capture their graphical signature, fill-in, sign, seal and verify documents anywhere, anytime. The solution streamlines business processes, cuts back on expenses, expedites delivery cycles, improves staff efficiency and enhances customer service in a green environment.
To learn more about Secured Signing, visit www.securedsigning.com
