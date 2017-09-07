News By Tag
B.L. Downey Company Achieves IS0 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems Standard Certification
ISO 9001:2015 is the Quality Management System (QMS) standard and is designed to be a powerful business improvement tool.The newest update was revised to ensure that the standard continued to serve the business community and maintain its relevance in today's market place.
B.L. Downey Company's President, Dave Wasz commented "Every day in an opportunity to improve. This improvement begins with the safety of our employees-suppliers-
The B.L. Downey Company achievement of the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems Standard Certification is another proud achievementto add to the long list of certifications, approvals, and methodologies B.L. Downey Company has received.Additional certifications include but are not limited to the following:
• ISO 9001-2008 Registered (Now ISO 9001:2015)
• ISO / TS16949 Compliant
• FM Certified
• CE Certified
• UL Approvals
• John Deere Global Supplier
• Caterpillar Quality Level 5 Approved
• Volvo Y600-1, Y600-2, Y600-3 and Y600-4 Approved
• Nuclear Power Industry 10CFR21 Compliant
• Multiple Department of Defense / Military (CARC) Approvals
• PACCAR Approvals
• GM, Toyota, Honda, Mercedes, Ford, Navistar, Chrysler, Volkswagen, Tesla, and Daimler approved processes and products.
• Disciplined in Kanban
• Disciplined in Kaizen 5-S
The B.L. Downey Company would wcj to thank everyone for their continued business to make B.L. Downey Company LLCa success and for allowing us to serve you… our partners.
About B.L. Downey Company LLC
B. L. Downey Company is located in Broadview, Illinois (13 miles west of downtown Chicago). Founded in 1956, B.L. Downey Company LLC,has been a pioneer in the E-coat and powder coating industry. Operating five E-coat processes (powder over E-coat technologies)
For more information,
Contact: Mitchell Eickhoff at meickhoff@bldowney.com
708-345-8000
Or visit http://bldowney.com
