B.L. Downey Company Achieves IS0 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems Standard Certification

Contact

Mitchell Eickhoff

***@bldowney.com Mitchell Eickhoff

End

-- As leaders in the performance-decorative coating services industry, B.L. Downey Company is proud to announce the achievement of the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems Standard Certification. By meeting the rigorous criteria for this standard, B.L. Downey Company affirms its ability to consistently deliver an effective quality management system and drive continuous improvements to its services and internal processes. This internationally recognized certification is a true testament to B.L. Downey Company's commitment to thehighest levels of quality management and customer satisfaction.ISO 9001:2015 is the Quality Management System (QMS) standard and is designed to be a powerful business improvement tool.The newest update was revised to ensure that the standard continued to serve the business community and maintain its relevance in today's market place.B.L. Downey Company's President, Dave Wasz commented "Every day in an opportunity to improve. This improvement begins with the safety of our employees-suppliers-customers, accelerates through continuous quality improvement, and ends with our customer's growth through our effectiveness in meeting their requirements each and every day. I am excited for our customers being able to take advantage of B.L. Downey Company's continued commitment to quality."The B.L. Downey Company achievement of the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems Standard Certification is another proud achievementto add to the long list of certifications, approvals, and methodologies B.L. Downey Company has received.Additional certifications include but are not limited to the following:• ISO 9001-2008 Registered (Now ISO 9001:2015)• ISO / TS16949 Compliant• FM Certified• CE Certified• UL Approvals• John Deere Global Supplier• Caterpillar Quality Level 5 Approved• Volvo Y600-1, Y600-2, Y600-3 and Y600-4 Approved• Nuclear Power Industry 10CFR21 Compliant• Multiple Department of Defense / Military (CARC) Approvals• PACCAR Approvals• GM, Toyota, Honda, Mercedes, Ford, Navistar, Chrysler, Volkswagen, Tesla, and Daimler approved processes and products.• Disciplined in Kanban• Disciplined in Kaizen 5-SThe B.L. Downey Company would wcj to thank everyone for their continued business to make B.L. Downey Company LLCa success and for allowing us to serve you… our partners.B. L. Downey Company is located in Broadview, Illinois (13 miles west of downtown Chicago). Founded in 1956, B.L. Downey Company LLC,has been a pioneer in the E-coat and powder coating industry. Operating five E-coat processes (powder over E-coat technologies), twelve PowderCoating lines and Four automatic shot blast machines. B.L. Downey Company is ISO 9001-2015 certified, and has developed quality systems andprocesses that meet the rigorous quality specifications, approvals, certifications, and quality demands expected by the Military, Agriculture &Construction Equipment, Automotive, General Industrial, Decorative Fencing, and Architectural Industries. B.L. Downey Company is alsoa certified applicator for the Concrete Steel Reinforcing Institute (CRSI - Wire Reinforcement/Rebar Industry), and is an approved supplier to the United States Military, Concrete Steel Reinforcing Institute (CRSI), John Deere, Caterpillar, Honda, Toyota, Ford, GM, Volvo, and more.For more information,Contact: Mitchell Eickhoff at meickhoff@bldowney.com708-345-8000Or visit http://bldowney.com