Best Horror Short Stories 1850-1899: A 6a66le Horror Anthology Edited by Andrew Barger is Published

This new annotated horror anthology by award-winning editor Andrew Barger contains the horror stories from the last half of the 19th century. It includes nightmare tales by Bram Stoker, Arthur Conan Doyle, Joseph Le Fanu, W. C. Morrow, H. G. Wells, Arthur Machen, Charlotte Perkins Gilman, and other early founders of the horror tale.

NEW YORK - Sept. 15, 2017



Andrew has added his familiar scholarly touch by annotating the stories, providing story background information, author photos and a list of horror stories considered to settle on the most frightening and well-written tales. Andrew is also the award-winning author of Phantasmal: The Best Ghost Short Stories 1800-1849.



The anthology includes the Top Ten horror short stories from for the last half of the nineteenth century and an introduction titled, A Terror Tourguide by Andrew Barger, where Andrew sets the stage for this nightmarish horror anthology. The first story is "The Pioneers of Pike's Peak" (1897) by Basil Tozer. When hoards of giant spiders wcj invade a Colorado mountain, what could go wrong?



Next is the famous mummy story "Lot No. 249" (1892) by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. It is perhaps the premier mummy horror story ever recorded is measured out to its climatic ending. "The Yellow Wallpaper" (1892) by Charlotte Perkins Gilman explores the depths of insanity.



Following those horror stories is "Green Tea" (1871) by Joseph Le Fanu, which is one of the most haunting horror stories by the Irish master. "What Was It?" (1859) by Fitz James O'Brien demonstrates that sometimes the worst horror is one you can't see. "Pollock and the Porroh Man" (1897) by H. G. Wells takes us deep into the jungle and its wrought supernatural horror.



"The Spider of Guyana" (1857) by Erckmann-Chatrian provides the first giant spider horror story, which is one of the duo's best. "The Squaw" (1893) by Bram Stoker is next. The author of Dracula never disappoints. In "The Great God Pan" (1894) by Arthur Machen a does of mythic horror that gained much praise from H. P. Lovecraft is measured out.



The anthology concludes with "His Unconquerable Enemy" (1889) by W. C. Morrow that is a fiendish tale of torture where Morrow at his best. Andrew concludes the horror anthology by listing every horror short story he read to pick the very best. Purchase this



