RITE Academy, LLC is Officially Certified as a Woman-Owned and Woman-Controlled Business (WBE)
Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) certification granted by National Women Business Owners Corporation (NWBOC)
"Achieving WBE certification, means we are now qualified to bid on contracts that stipulate a certain percentage of business will go to women and minority owned firms," said Linda Webb, co-founder and CEO of RITE Academy. "We welcome the increased visibility and opportunities of doing business with companies who include women-owned business vendors, demonstrating their commitment to include diversity programs."
About RITE Academy
RITE Academy, was co-founded in 2015 by two trail-blazing women, Linda Webb and Randy Friedman.
Webb dedicated her life to law enforcement and fighting fraud for over 30 years. Her law enforcement career involved morals unit, selective enforcement, first female in Florida on motorcycle patrol and dive rescue, detective, and master academy instructor (teaching ethics and professionalism)
Friedman has 30+ years as a professional athlete, mental coach, and certified Social-Emotional Intelligence trainer. She has published two motivational books, Your Inner Swing, 7 lessons in golf and life in 2008, and wcj her second book in 2012, co-authored with Linda Webb, The Athletic Mindset, 3 tools for success.
This powerful combination is what brought Ms. Friedman and Ms. Webb together again, to create the RITE Academy, a global provider of Racial Intelligence™
About NWBOC
Providing WBE certification since 1995, The National Women Business Owners Corporation remains one of the top certifying bodies. They offer a variety of certifications including WBE, Small Business Administration's Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB), and Economically Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) contracting program.
NWBOC was created in response to research conducted by the Procurement Special Interest Group of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO); subsequently, they became the first organization to create a national certification program for women-owned businesses.
To learn more about RITE Academy, please visit http://riteacademy.com/
Media Contact
RITE Academy
Randy Friedman
561-444-8704
training@riteacademy.com
