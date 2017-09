RITE Academy, LLC is Officially Certified as a Woman-Owned and Woman-Controlled Business (WBE)

Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) certification granted by National Women Business Owners Corporation (NWBOC)

1 2 3 NWBOC cert Linda Webb, Co-founder / CEO Randy Friedman, Co-founder / President

End

-- RITE Academy, a global provider of Emotional, Mindful, and Racial Intelligence™ corporate leadership training services, announced today its certification as a Women Business Enterprise (WBE) by National Women Business Owners Corporation (NWBOC), the oldest third party certifier of women owned business in the United States. This certification affirms that RITE Academy is a woman–owned, operated, and controlled business."Achieving WBE certification, means we are now qualified to bid on contracts that stipulate a certain percentage of business will go to women and minority owned firms," said Linda Webb, co-founder and CEO of RITE Academy. "We welcome the increased visibility and opportunities of doing business with companies who include women-owned business vendors, demonstrating their commitment to include diversity programs."RITE Academy, was co-founded in 2015 by two trail-blazing women , Linda Webb and Randy Friedman.Webb dedicated her life to law enforcement and fighting fraud for over 30 years. Her law enforcement career involved morals unit, selective enforcement, first female in Florida on motorcycle patrol and dive rescue, detective, and master academy instructor (teaching ethics and professionalism). Ms. Webb has taught over 20 officer courses, and designed multiple nationally recognized 'train-the-trainer' programs being used today.Friedman has 30+ years as a professional athlete, mental coach, and certified Social-Emotional Intelligence trainer. She has published two motivational books,in 2008, and wcj her second book in 2012, co-authored with Linda Webb,This powerful combination is what brought Ms. Friedman and Ms. Webb together again, to create the RITE Academy, a global provider of Racial Intelligence™training services, incorporating over 20 leadership courses. RITE's unique take away tools are a groundbreaking difference, with over 200 satisfied clients.Providing WBE certification since 1995, The National Women Business Owners Corporation remains one of the top certifying bodies. They offer a variety of certifications including WBE, Small Business Administration's Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB), and Economically Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) contracting program.NWBOC was created in response to research conducted by the Procurement Special Interest Group of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO); subsequently, they became the first organization to create a national certification program for women-owned businesses.To learn more about RITE Academy, please visit http://riteacademy.com/