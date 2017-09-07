News By Tag
PositiveVision Celebrates 15 Years as a Full-Service Software and Technology Consulting Firm
PositiveVision reaffirms their commitment to small and mid-sized businesses seeking business software and support.
Since their inception in 2002, PositiveVision has helped many small and mid-sized businesses operate at maximum efficiency. Technology may have changed in the 15 years since PositiveVision began, but one thing remains the same: their commitment to client success through the best use of technology.
"Companies today don't have time to follow industry trends," said Robert Baran, Founder and President of PositiveVision. "We stay abreast of the trends so that we can match the best technology solution to our clients' needs. We apply world-class systems, industry best practices, and the latest trends to help our clients improve their productivity and profitability."
PositiveVision specializes in business software systems that enhance productivity, especially in the areas of manufacturing, wcj warehouse automation, and distribution management. Although these systems indeed represent the latest technological advancements, PositiveVision's team seeks software systems that are easy for customers to implement and use.
As a client of PositiveVision, Bill Sliwa of Bernard Foods knows firsthand how the company has helped this company succeed. "We couldn't be any happier with our relationship with PositiveVision. Since the initial project began, we've given them responsibility for managing our entire IT infrastructure. We can trust that no matter what's going on in our system, PositiveVision's managed IT services will take care of it. Bob and the team at PositiveVision have taken care of our needs, put the company on the right track and they've given us peace of mind."
About PositiveVision
PositiveVision is a full-service consulting firm specialize in the implementation and support of business management software for small to medium sized businesses. By leveraging out of the box technology, PositiveVision assists clients in streamlining inefficient processes, growing revenue streams and reducing costs. As a result, their clients are more productive, competitive and profitable. PositiveVision's goal is to improve the performance of businesses and be a long-term partner by providing resources and expertise needed along with exceptional customer service. To learn more about PositiveVision, please visit http://www.positivevision.biz.
