Coach Brian Dean named The Toothboss Smiling Neighbor
"Brian has been a patient for a while and he tends to be on the quiet, except when he talks his hockey teams," said Dr. Richard Wolfert, AKA The Toothboss. "When he first brought it up, I didn't quite realize the depth of his commitment. But coaching and being a director for that many teams makes him a very worthy candidate for our Smiling Neighbor award."
Dean has either been a coach or director of the following teams and leagues: Bay State Breakers; Forge Pond Falcons (of the Mass Elite Hockey league) and Bridgewater Trojan's summer and fall teams. If that seems like a lot, you also need to take into consideration that Dean recently retired as coach of the Whitman- Hanson- Kingston Hawks of the South Shore Conference.
"I love hockey and that's something I passed on to my son Erik. So, when he started playing, I started coaching," said Dean. "Fortunately, my wife Jean is a huge hockey fan as well."
For coaching and being a director of all the aforementioned teams, Dean receives no salary or stipend. Yet in many ways, he feels more than adequately compensated.
"Besides spending time with my son, I've grown as a person in many ways. When you take a leadership role in anything, it benefits you in other areas of your life and that's certainly been true with me," said Dean, who works for Whirlpool in Fall River. "I appreciate Dr. Wolfert giving me this award. I can honestly say it was not expected."
For being selected as the Smiling Neighbor, Dean had the choice of receiving a $50 gift card to Stockholders or a Sonicare Easy Clean model (he chose the gift card).
The Smiling Neighbor award is given out on a quarterly basis to citizens of Weymouth going above and beyond the call of duty for their fellow citizens. People can nominate a Smiling Neighbor by sending an e-mail of 200 words or less to toothboss1@aol.com. wcj Please remember to include your name and telephone number as well as the name and telephone number or e-mail of the person they are nominating. Nominations can also be sent to The Toothboss, 1121 Main Street, South Weymouth, MA 02190.
