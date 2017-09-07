 
Coach Brian Dean named The Toothboss Smiling Neighbor

 
 
SOUTH WEYMOUTH, Mass. - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- As a hockey coach and director for three, sometimes four local youth hockey organizations, Hanson resident Brian Dean has helped put smiles on the faces of many local hockey players and their families. For those efforts over the past seven years, he has been named the recipient of The Smiling Neighbor award given by South Weymouth Dentist Dr. Richard Wolfert, DMD.

"Brian has been a patient for a while and he tends to be on the quiet, except when he talks his hockey teams," said Dr. Richard Wolfert, AKA The Toothboss. "When he first brought it up, I didn't quite realize the depth of his commitment. But coaching and being a director for that many teams makes him a very worthy candidate for our Smiling Neighbor award."

Dean has either been a coach or director of the following teams and leagues: Bay State Breakers; Forge Pond Falcons (of the Mass Elite Hockey league) and Bridgewater Trojan's summer and fall teams. If that seems like a lot, you also need to take into consideration that Dean recently retired as coach of the Whitman- Hanson- Kingston Hawks of the South Shore Conference.

"I love hockey and that's something I passed on to my son Erik. So, when he started playing, I started coaching," said Dean. "Fortunately, my wife Jean is a huge hockey fan as well."

For coaching and being a director of all the aforementioned teams, Dean receives no salary or stipend. Yet in many ways, he feels more than adequately compensated.

"Besides spending time with my son, I've grown as a person in many ways. When you take a leadership role in anything, it benefits you in other areas of your life and that's certainly been true with me," said Dean, who works for Whirlpool in Fall River. "I appreciate Dr. Wolfert giving me this award. I can honestly say it was not expected."

For being selected as the Smiling Neighbor, Dean had the choice of receiving a $50 gift card to Stockholders or a Sonicare Easy Clean model (he chose the gift card).

The Smiling Neighbor award is given out on a quarterly basis to citizens of Weymouth going above and beyond the call of duty for their fellow citizens. People can nominate a Smiling Neighbor by sending an e-mail of 200 words or less to toothboss1@aol.com. wcj Please remember to include your name and telephone number as well as the name and telephone number or e-mail of the person they are nominating. Nominations can also be sent to The Toothboss, 1121 Main Street, South Weymouth, MA  02190.

For more information on The Toothboss, visit Dr. Wolfert's website at www.toothboss.com or call 781-335-0604 to schedule a consultation.

About The Toothboss

The Toothboss offers: comprehensive examinations (written treatment and treatment plan provided); cosmetics; crowns, bridges and tooth-colored restorations; partial and full dentures; periodontics (early cases treated); oral surgery; restoration of conventional and small diameter implants; and emergency services (24-hour emergency phone number available).

The Toothboss accepts most insurance plans. They also accept payment from most PPO and indemnity plans, including Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Delta Dental. They also accept all major credit cards and have arranged payment plans through LendingClub.

To schedule an initial consultation, please call 781-335-0604. For more information, visit http://www.toothboss.com.

