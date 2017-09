Planetshakers Band Releases Legacy CD/DVD, Launches U.S. Tour, Ministry Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Planetshakers Band album, Legacy, is available now!

-- Capturing the live praise and worship heard at Planetshakers (https://www.planetshakers.com/)' conference held this past April in its home-city of Melbourne, Australia and at gatherings attended by tens of thousands in Manila (Capital of the Philippines)and Kuala Lumpur (Capital of Malaysia),releases itsCD / DVD Sept. 15 from Integrity Music. The new 12-song recording and 10-track DVD is available to pre-order now at iTunes, Amazon.com and Christianbook.com.In addition to the audio tracks and corresponding videos from Planetshakers' acclaimedandEPs,includes four additional tracks recorded live in Melbourne with 20,000 worshipers: "Through It All," "Be My Vision," "Here's My Life" and "A Love I Know." The project features worship leaders Sam Evans, Joth Hunt (who also produced and mixed the album), Rudy and Chelsi Nikkerud and vocalists BJ Pridham and Aimee Evans among others.follows a long line of critically acclaimed recordings from Planetshakers Band, including two 2016 releases that received GMA Dove Award nominations this year. In addition to "Long Form Video Of The Year" for, Planetshakers is nominated for "Spanish Language Album Of The Year" forfeaturing the Colombian ministry Su Presencia. (The 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards ( http://doveawards.com/ ) will be held Oct. 17 in Nashville.)Beyond the awards and accolades, Planetshakers Senior Pastor Russell Evans underscores that the legacy of the ministry is about transforming lives. "If people get in the presence of God and they encounter Him, He can give them a dream for their life," he says. "Then, out of that, they go and change their world."In addition to theCD/DVD, a digital deluxe version and a songbook, Planetshakers Band will release a Spanish-language version of the album,, in November, marking the band's third Spanish album.See below for the fullCD/DVD track listing:01 Alive Again (Live In Manila)02 Through It All (Live In Melbourne)03 Prophesy (Live In Melbourne)04 We Speak Life (Live In Melbourne)05 Be My Vision (Live In Melbourne)06 Here's My Life (Live In Melbourne)07 You Call Me Beautiful (Live In Melbourne)08 Passion (Live In Melbourne)09 Drawing Closer (Live In Kuala Lumpur)10 A Love I Know (Live In Melbourne)11 All On The Altar (Live In Kuala Lumpur)12 You Are Here (Live In Manila)01 Alive Again02 Through It All03 Prophesy04 We Speak Life05 You Call Me Beautiful06 A Love I Know07 Passion08 Drawing Closer09 Here's My Life10 Be My VisionRecently sharing the new music fromalong with favorites like "The Anthem," "Endless Praise" and "Nothing Is Impossible" throughout Europe, Planetshakers Band launches its tour of the US and Mexico in conjunction with the wcj new album. The full tour itinerary can be seen at https://www.planetshakers.com/ music/#tours , and the US tour events include:Sept.15, Harrisburg, PA; Supernatural Life ConferenceSept. 17, San Antonio, TX; Cornerstone ChurchSept. 20, Victoria, TX; Faith Family ChurchSept. 22-23, Austin, TX; Planetshakers Church AustinSept. 26, Dallas, TX; Christ For The Nations InstituteSept. 28-29, Tulsa, OK; Oral Roberts UniversityOct. 1, Columbus, OH; World Harvest ChurchOct. 4, Chicago, IL; New Life Covenant ChurchOct. 6, Minneapolis, MN; Living Word Christian CenterOct. 8, Tampa, FL; River At Tampa Bay ChurchOct. 10, Lincoln, NE; Christ Place ChurchFor more information, visit Planetshakers.com.Since its inaugural gathering in 1997, Planetshakers has gone on to become a global movement through its annual conferences, international church campuses and numerous live recordings, including multiple Dove Award-nominated projects. The Planetshakers Band—led by a passionate team pursuing the presence of God—was originally formed to lead worship at the first Planetshakers conference in Australia. News of the life-changing Planetshakers conferences spread like wildfire as attendees experienced God, went back to their home churches and shared their encounters. Since then, the Australia-based collective, led by Senior Pastors Russell and Sam Evans, has hosted gatherings in cities around the world while also launching Planetshakers Church in 2004. With over 14,000 members in Australia, Planetshakers Church is one of the fastest growing churches in that nation's history, stretching across five campuses in Melbourne with additional locations in Singapore, Cape Town, South Africa; Geneva, Switzerland and Austin, Texas. Celebrating 20 years of ministry, Planetshakers' latest CD/DVD project,(Integrity Music), captures live performances at recent conferences in Melbourne, Manila, Philippines and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The 12-track collection honors the countless ways God has used the ministry and music of Planetshakers over the past two decades to raise up a generation of Christ followers with a clear vision of taking the Gospel to nations… "empowering generations to win generations."For more information, visit Planetshakers.com.Integrity Music is part of the David C Cook family, a nonprofit global resource provider serving the Church with life-transforming materials. With offices in Nashville, Tennessee (US) and Eastbourne, East Sussex (UK), Integrity is committed to taking songs of substance to the local church and its leaders around the world. Integrity publishes many of the top songs in the Church, including "Great Are You Lord," "Revelation Song," "Open The Eyes Of My Heart," "Your Great Name," "I Am Free," "How He Loves," "Great I Am," and "We Believe," among others. Additional information is available at www.integritymusic.com.