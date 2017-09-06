News By Tag
Planetshakers Band Releases Legacy CD/DVD, Launches U.S. Tour, Ministry Celebrates 20th Anniversary
In addition to the audio tracks and corresponding videos from Planetshakers' acclaimed Legacy Part 1: Alive Again and Legacy Part 2: Passion EPs, Legacy includes four additional tracks recorded live in Melbourne with 20,000 worshipers: "Through It All," "Be My Vision," "Here's My Life" and "A Love I Know." The project features worship leaders Sam Evans, Joth Hunt (who also produced and mixed the album), Rudy and Chelsi Nikkerud and vocalists BJ Pridham and Aimee Evans among others.
Legacy follows a long line of critically acclaimed recordings from Planetshakers Band, including two 2016 releases that received GMA Dove Award nominations this year. In addition to "Long Form Video Of The Year" for Overflow, Planetshakers is nominated for "Spanish Language Album Of The Year" for Sé Quién Eres Tú featuring the Colombian ministry Su Presencia. (The 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards (http://doveawards.com/
Beyond the awards and accolades, Planetshakers Senior Pastor Russell Evans underscores that the legacy of the ministry is about transforming lives. "If people get in the presence of God and they encounter Him, He can give them a dream for their life," he says. "Then, out of that, they go and change their world."
In addition to the Legacy CD/DVD, a digital deluxe version and a songbook, Planetshakers Band will release a Spanish-language version of the album, Legado, in November, marking the band's third Spanish album.
See below for the full Legacy CD/DVD track listing:
CD:
01 Alive Again (Live In Manila)
02 Through It All (Live In Melbourne)
03 Prophesy (Live In Melbourne)
04 We Speak Life (Live In Melbourne)
05 Be My Vision (Live In Melbourne)
06 Here's My Life (Live In Melbourne)
07 You Call Me Beautiful (Live In Melbourne)
08 Passion (Live In Melbourne)
09 Drawing Closer (Live In Kuala Lumpur)
10 A Love I Know (Live In Melbourne)
11 All On The Altar (Live In Kuala Lumpur)
12 You Are Here (Live In Manila)
DVD:
01 Alive Again
02 Through It All
03 Prophesy
04 We Speak Life
05 You Call Me Beautiful
06 A Love I Know
07 Passion
08 Drawing Closer
09 Here's My Life
10 Be My Vision
Recently sharing the new music from Legacy along with favorites like "The Anthem," "Endless Praise" and "Nothing Is Impossible" throughout Europe, Planetshakers Band launches its tour of the US and Mexico in conjunction with the wcj new album. The full tour itinerary can be seen at https://www.planetshakers.com/
Sept.15, Harrisburg, PA; Supernatural Life Conference
Sept. 17, San Antonio, TX; Cornerstone Church
Sept. 20, Victoria, TX; Faith Family Church
Sept. 22-23, Austin, TX; Planetshakers Church Austin
Sept. 26, Dallas, TX; Christ For The Nations Institute
Sept. 28-29, Tulsa, OK; Oral Roberts University
Oct. 1, Columbus, OH; World Harvest Church
Oct. 4, Chicago, IL; New Life Covenant Church
Oct. 6, Minneapolis, MN; Living Word Christian Center
Oct. 8, Tampa, FL; River At Tampa Bay Church
Oct. 10, Lincoln, NE; Christ Place Church
For more information, visit Planetshakers.com.
About Planetshakers:
Since its inaugural gathering in 1997, Planetshakers has gone on to become a global movement through its annual conferences, international church campuses and numerous live recordings, including multiple Dove Award-nominated projects. The Planetshakers Band—led by a passionate team pursuing the presence of God—was originally formed to lead worship at the first Planetshakers conference in Australia. News of the life-changing Planetshakers conferences spread like wildfire as attendees experienced God, went back to their home churches and shared their encounters. Since then, the Australia-based collective, led by Senior Pastors Russell and Sam Evans, has hosted gatherings in cities around the world while also launching Planetshakers Church in 2004. With over 14,000 members in Australia, Planetshakers Church is one of the fastest growing churches in that nation's history, stretching across five campuses in Melbourne with additional locations in Singapore, Cape Town, South Africa; Geneva, Switzerland and Austin, Texas. Celebrating 20 years of ministry, Planetshakers' latest CD/DVD project, Legacy (Integrity Music), captures live performances at recent conferences in Melbourne, Manila, Philippines and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The 12-track collection honors the countless ways God has used the ministry and music of Planetshakers over the past two decades to raise up a generation of Christ followers with a clear vision of taking the Gospel to nations… "empowering generations to win generations."
About Integrity Music:
Integrity Music is part of the David C Cook family, a nonprofit global resource provider serving the Church with life-transforming materials. With offices in Nashville, Tennessee (US) and Eastbourne, East Sussex (UK), Integrity is committed to taking songs of substance to the local church and its leaders around the world. Integrity publishes many of the top songs in the Church, including "Great Are You Lord," "Revelation Song," "Open The Eyes Of My Heart," "Your Great Name," "I Am Free," "How He Loves," "Great I Am," and "We Believe," among others. Additional information is available at www.integritymusic.com.
