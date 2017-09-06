 
Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1211109876


Mid West Displays shortlisted for prestigious property award

The leading name in UK property display has seen a year of growth and expansion recognised this week when they were nominated for a Supplier of the Year award at the UK's most prestigious property awards.
 
 
Mid West Displays receive prestigious nomination
Mid West Displays receive prestigious nomination
SHREWSBURY, England - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Shrewsbury-based Mid West Displays has been shortlisted for the Supplier of the Year: Products and Services in the 2017 Negotiator Awards.

The annual awards, to be presented at London Hilton on 31st October, is the premier awards event for the property sector with 30 categories open to estate agents, letting agents, their staff and suppliers.

After hearing of the company's shortlisting, Mid West Display Manager Clive Towe said "We are delighted to be nominated in such a competitive category, and feel it is a fitting tribute to a hectic year that has seen us grow turnover and staffing at our Shrewsbury HQ.

"All the staff are to be congratulated on their hard wcj work over the last 12 months that has seen us become the leading name in property display.

Clive believes the company's commitment to manufacturing was one of the factors that lead to the shortlisting. "We have made significant investment to ensure we remain competitive in a global marketplace, and are proud of our commitment to UK jobs and manufacturing."

Further details at https://www.midwestdisplays.co.uk

Mid West Displays / Brett Sidaway
***@midwestdisplays.co.uk
Estate Agents, Shropshire, Uk Manufacturing
Property
Shrewsbury - Shropshire - England
