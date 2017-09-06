 
News By Tag
* The Bit Pouch
* #TOOLSWAG
* Drill
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1211109876

The Bit Pouch Debutes at the National Hardware Show

 
 
Fits Most Drill/Drivers !
Fits Most Drill/Drivers !
LOS ANGELES - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- It was with great pleasure and excitement that we introduced THE BIT POUCH at this years National Hardware Show in Las Vegas. The Response was universally positive and we welcomed numerous distribution partners to our growing family of retail and commercial outlets.

As Fans of new tool reviews, we would very much appreciate your consideration of including our BIT POUCH product in one of your upcoming purchases.

THE BIT POUCH is an extremely useful drill/driver accessory that every professional and home DIY'er needs as part of their basic tool kit. No more looking for bits and drivers. No more dropping screws and hardware off a ladder or scaffold. No more screws in your mouth or injuring fingers digging into a tool pouch or pocket.

Invented by professional electricians, THE BIT POUCH is currently being sold through a variety of channels; Online, Professional Contractor Wholesale Outlets, Hardware Stores, Home and Garden Centers and more.

THE BIT POUCH is perfect for all trades and for any home project that involves a drill/driver wcj or screws.

Durable materials and craftsmanship, a very strong magnet, high quality Velcro all make THE BIT POUCH perfect for anyone. We are proud of our ZERO returns or defects.

Finally, we appreciate the opportunity to provide readers and followers with a greta new product review. I look forward to hearing from you in the days ahead.

Sincerely yours,
Grady Dagnan
http://www.TheBitPouch.com

Media Contact
Grady Dagnan, CEO
TheBitPouch.com
661-268-8771
info@thebitpouch.com
End
Source:The Bit Pouch
Email:***@thebitpouch.com
Tags:The Bit Pouch, #TOOLSWAG, Drill
Industry:Construction
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Jondy Distributors News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share