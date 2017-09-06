 
Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1211109876

Fashion for Conservation Presents Elephantasia Exhibition During London Fashion Week

The Runway Campaign That's Raising Awareness and Funds for Elephants
 
 
Photo credit James Cheng; Elephantasia design, Free Mind
Photo credit James Cheng; Elephantasia design, Free Mind
 
LONDON - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Fashion for Conservation brings twenty-four international designers to London Fashion Week to present an elephant-inspired fashion show and to raise awareness about the elephant poaching crisis in Africa. Elephantasia, Fashion for Conservation's newest campaign, will feature each designer's interpretation of the elephant, while raising money for African Wildlife Foundation and Elephant Crisis Fund.

"The runway pieces represent elephants through their colors, shapes and textures," states Ava Holmes, Fashion for Conservation co-founder. "Designs range from oversized shoulders on a gray-pleated one-piece, from Indian designer Shriti Pratap, to the delicate wcj golden thread embroidery of a mother and daughter elephant on an ivory-colored sustainable silk dress, by Kromagnon."

Elephantasia showcases Monday, September 18, 4:30PM, at Freemasons' Hall, 60 Great Queen St, London WC2B 5AZ. Fashion for Conservation will also be launching their full-color luxury print magazine during the show, the first publication dedicated to connecting fashion with conservation.

"It is not enough to just create pretty fashion campaigns and couture collections," states Nazanine Afshar, Fashion for Conservation co-founder. "As advocates of the arts, we have the responsibility to use the power of fashion to promote causes around the world that have a direct effect on the future of our planet!"

Fashion for Conservation was founded by three women determined to make a positive impact on the world through conservation-inspired couture. Nazanine Afshar (Art Director, British Vogue), Dr. Samantha Zwicker (wildlife conservationist) and Ava Holmes (fashion week producer), combined their talents and passions to create fashion campaigns that educate consumers on animals and ecosystems, while donating 100% of funds raised to wildlife groups. www.fashionforconservation.com

Weil Public Relations
***@weilpr.com
Source:Weil Public Relations
Email:***@weilpr.com Email Verified
