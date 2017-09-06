News By Tag
Fashion for Conservation Presents Elephantasia Exhibition During London Fashion Week
The Runway Campaign That's Raising Awareness and Funds for Elephants
"The runway pieces represent elephants through their colors, shapes and textures," states Ava Holmes, Fashion for Conservation co-founder. "Designs range from oversized shoulders on a gray-pleated one-piece, from Indian designer Shriti Pratap, to the delicate wcj golden thread embroidery of a mother and daughter elephant on an ivory-colored sustainable silk dress, by Kromagnon."
Elephantasia showcases Monday, September 18, 4:30PM, at Freemasons' Hall, 60 Great Queen St, London WC2B 5AZ. Fashion for Conservation will also be launching their full-color luxury print magazine during the show, the first publication dedicated to connecting fashion with conservation.
Fashion for Conservation was founded by three women determined to make a positive impact on the world through conservation-
