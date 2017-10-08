News By Tag
JANCO Business Systems Named Exclusive First And Only Xerox Platinum Partner In Connecticut
Connecticut-based JANCO Business Systems has been presented with the highest level of partnership with 'the world's largest business equipment manufacturer,' Xerox Corporation. JANCO also recently received CREC, PEPPM, and TIPS Awards
With this notably prestigious and unprecedented status with Xerox, JANCO Business Systems has become the first office equipment supplier and servicing company in Connecticut to also receive several additional, and highly-notable, awards.
CREC, the Capitol Region Education Council for the State of Connecticut, awarded Xerox, which in turn has named JANCO, as the authorized Channel Reseller for installation and ongoing servicing of all Xerox copiers, printers and related devices in all school districts in the state, an entity whichhas purchased millions of dollars in technology to date. One of CREC's goals is to strengthen its Cooperative Purchasing Programs with a highly-competitive bidding component. Xerox's partnership with JANCO will now allow schools, municipalities, and non-profit organizations to make high-volume purchasing choices on technology, and save thousands of dollars annually through JANCO's services.
PEPPM, the Pennsylvania Education Purchasing Program, that has a competitive bid procurement program for technology, has a staff that has developed an expertise in bidding and awarding contracts for technology and related products. CREC is a proud sponsor of PEPPM, and the organization has awarded Xerox which hasin turn named JANCO Business System as their authorized Channel Reseller with the designation to secure contracts for the installation and service of all business equipment in K through 12 schools and higher education in Connecticut (http://www.crec.org/
TIPS, The Interlocal Purchasing System, is a consortium of numerous universities, colleges, state and local agencies that cooperatively purchase technology and eliminates stressful procurement processes by awarding vendors by category. The purchasing cooperative recently listed JANCO Business Systems wcj as a designated installer and servicer of Xerox products. (https://www.tips-
JANCO Business Systems Vice President Jim Jannetty, commented, "We are exceedingly pleased to acquire all of these significant contract awards. In Connecticut alone, with this extraordinary Platinum Partnership with Xerox Corporation, we will help schools and municipalities statewide literally save thousands of dollars that were recently cut from their purchasing budgets. With 139 towns across the state losing funding from the State, JANCO Business Systems' exclusive status with Xerox will also eliminate the long and daunting bidding processes school and municipalities currently must undergo to purchase, install and service equipment.
"As a Xerox Document Technology Partner, JANCO will substantially save public schools and municipalities statewide thousands of dollars in the purchase and service of all Xerox office equipment. "
On September 8, 2017, Xerox U.S. also named JANCO Business Systems the single recipient of their 2016 DTP-Document Technology Partner - Deal of the Year Award for the company's outstanding sales performance during 2016. Darren Cassidy, president of Xerox U.S. Channels Unit, stated that JANCO Business Systems is receiving this prestigious 2016 DTP Award for closing the largest and/or most strategic deal. In a letter to JANCO, Mr. Cassidy stated, "Your performance in earning the business in one Connecticut school district was truly extraordinary and Xerox is pleased to recognize your accomplishment."
The State of Connecticut Department of Administrative Services Procurement Division's Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Supplier Diversity Program has awarded JANCO Business Systems with the status as the provider of sales and service of copiers, printers and related devices for all state agencies and political subdivisions.
