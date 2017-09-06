Country(s)
Industry News
Bracketron Introduces New Xventure Chargers and Power Banks
All come with a durable Micro USB cable for charging and feature an LED indicator providing real-time charging status.
"Our adventures are memories we'll never forget, and the Reload Shot Shell PowerBank will ensure your device is powered up and ready to capture and share these experiences,"
The Reload Powerbank($14.99) is portable and easy to carry. The LED indicator provides real-time charging status and comes with a charging Micro USB cable.
The Silver Bullet Car Charger ($12.99) provides a quick and reliable power source for your smartphone, GPS or other portable devices.
The Reload Car Charger ($9.99) has a stylish, compact design, which allows you to easily store when you're on the go.
The Reload .50 Caliber Powerbank ($19.99) has over-current protection to maximize both compatibility and charging speed of your device.
Engineered by Bracketron, the leader in innovative mounting solutions, Xventure offers turnkey mounts and chargers for the most popular digital cameras, smart phones and GPS devices. As well as solutions for holding your other outdoor essentials, like fishing rods and cold beverages. Check out the entire line at bracketron.com/
About Bracketron
Bracketron is the industry leader in universal mounting solutions and accessories for many of today's most popular mobile and handheld technologies including smartphone, tablet, GPS, camera and MP3. Bracketron offers a broad selection of mounting configuration options designed to offer an optimal level of flexibility and functionality. The company has broadened its product line to include a variety of flexible mounting options designed to extend the use of the device and enhance the overall user experience. For more information about Bracketron, visit www.bracketron.com.
Contact
Terri Cope
***@bracketron.com
