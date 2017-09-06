Bracketron Introduces New Xventure Chargers and Power Banks

1 2 3 4 Reload Powerbank Silver Bullet Car Charger Reload Car Charger Reload 50 Caliber Powerbank

-- Bracketron is introducing a new line of novelty chargers and power banks to our Xventure line. These products provide a reliable power source for your mobile device anytime, anywhere. Our power bank and chargers have a clever and unique design and will easily fit into a pocket, backpack or duffel bag.All come with a durable Micro USB cable for charging and feature an LED indicator providing real-time charging status."Our adventures are memories we'll never forget, and the Reload Shot Shell PowerBank will ensure your device is powered up and ready to capture and share these experiences,"says Tom Scheunemann, Director Product Development at Bracketron.The($14.99) is portable and easy to carry. The LED indicator provides real-time charging status and comes with a charging Micro USB cable.The($12.99) provides a quick and reliable power source for your smartphone, GPS or other portable devices.The($9.99) has a stylish, compact design, which allows you to easily store when you're on the go.The($19.99) has over-current protection to maximize both compatibility and charging speed of your device.Engineered by Bracketron, the leader in innovative mounting solutions, Xventure offers turnkey mounts and chargers for the most popular digital cameras, smart phones and GPS devices. As well as solutions for holding your other outdoor essentials, like fishing rods and cold beverages. Check out the entire line at bracketron.com/xventure. It's called the great outdoors for a reason. It's great to explore a new trail on your wcj bike. Or reel in a 30-pound muskie on a remote lake. Or climb a canyon wall with your bare hands. And no matter what you're doing or where you're going, it's great to know you can count on Xventure to mount and protect your gear.