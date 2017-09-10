New single "Let's Go" from the #1 National US Top 100 album, The Evolution of Shardella

Let's Go by Shardella Sessions
LOS ANGELES
- Sept. 10, 2017
- PRLog
-- Atlas Elite Entertainment is proud to present the new single to the world, "Let's Go" written by R&B princess of #AEE, Shardella Sessions. The album entitled, "The Evolution of Shardella" peaked at #1 on both National US top 100 charts on Amazon in Contemporary R&B and #1 top 100 National US charts for Best album seller in Contemporary R&B. Shardella's second single new release "Let's Go" peaked at #2 for Best new single on the national US top 100 best sellers in singles. This amazing single will make you want to dance, and fans from all around the world will appreciate great music from this amazing talented artist. Since the day of both single releases from the #1 hit album, both singles, "For Me (or Nahh) and "Let's Go" by Shardella Sessions has created major buzz about her excited new album. She's had major radio plays from KBEX Power 107.9 LA, Hit's 103.9 FM San Diego, 99.9 Jamz, Wild 103.5 FM, Wild 92.9 FM, WKIZ-Power 98.1 FM, WXEA Hot 94.7 FM and many more. The team of #AEE founders Rodney Crews, Demetrius Guidry and the first lady of Atlas Elite Entertainment Angel Sessions are very excited about the success of The Evolution of Shardella and both singles from the album. The single "Let's Go" was released on September 8th 2017 and is available now on all major online stores and streaming such as Spotify and Tidal. Shardella Sessions pinned most of her songs on her new album. Angel quotes, "I really admire Shardella's writing ability as well as how she sings. She has come a long ways since she was young, and I've watched her grow and blossom into a beautiful young lady and artist." You can stream "Let's Go" on all major streaming sites and enjoy her album on IHeart Radio. For more information about Shardella Sessions, visit Atlas Elilte Entertainment website page for artists at http://atlaseliteentertainment.com/artists.html