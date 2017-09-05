Country(s)
Taffy Introduces Chat-first Dating and Friending App
Taffy redefines the dating experience by making conversation
a prerequisite to sharing your selfie
Taffy's application lets users browse posts with blurry pics and catchy headlines. Profile pics are slowly revealed through active communication between the participants. Unlike other dating apps, Taffy lets users create topical posts rather than profiles. Users have several categories to choose from including "love", "friends", and "advice", so you can make friends or just find people to talk to if you're not in the mood for love. "Taffy is not just a dating app; it's a 'friending' app", said John Schenk, Co-founder and CEO of Taffy. "We're excited to introduce Taffy as an authentic yet playful and engaging way to connect with new people."
It currently takes 10 chat exchanges to mutually reveal users' selfies, but Schenk says their proprietary algorithm will soon account for quality of the conversation. Schenk added "We believe most users will have a good time or make a new friend, even if a chat doesn't result in a match."
Taffy is free and currently available for iOS (Taffy), but the company plans to release a version for Android soon.
