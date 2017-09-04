 
News By Tag
* Live Streaming
* Live stream London
* YouTube Live
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
10987654

YouTube Updates Live Streaming Platform

YouTube has recently released a few new features for its live streaming offering. These are aimed at making YouTube Live more functional and easier to use.
 
 
Live streaming provider London
Live streaming provider London
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Live Streaming
Live stream London
YouTube Live

Industry:
Event

Location:
London, Greater - England

Subject:
Services

Sept. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- YouTube has recently released a few new features for its live streaming (https://www.solo16.co.uk/live) offering. These are aimed at making YouTube Live more functional and easier to use.

Reduced Latency

Live streaming to YouTube with solo16 (https://www.solo16.co.uk/softcat-explore-cisco) can now be even faster with the addition of ultra-low latency that will lower streaming video latency down to just a few seconds. Latency is the time it takes for the pictures to be received and broadcast by YouTube from the sending destination. Historically this has been around 30 seconds making two way discussions and any real audience interactivity rather difficult.

As of 10/9/17 using the reduced latency comes at a cost as the DVR (YouTube's instant live recording of your broadcast allowing later viewers to scrub back up to 4 hours and watch), closed captions, and 4k resolutions are not available when the mode is switched on. YouTube does however still record the broadcast for post event viewing.

We have run a test of the ultra low latency and can report it's just 3 seconds.

Simplified Chat Moderation

Chat modification has also been made much easier. Live streaming providers now have the ability to pause the chat feed by pressing "alt/option". This allows them to check the messages in the feed and either remove any offensive or inappropriate messages or approve any messages. Live stream providers can also now enable a feature that aims to send inappropriate messages for review prior to publication. The system has the ability to learn users preferences, so it can identify any messages that could be deemed inappropriate before users can identify them themselves.

solo16 provide a range of live streaming solutions for all size companies. From a simple single camera live webcast (https://www.solo16.co.uk/pernicious-anaemia-society) to a full multi-camera event (https://www.solo16.co.uk/softcat-explore-cisco).

Media Contact
Tom Sykes
+44 (0)330 133 0790
***@solo16.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@solo16.co.uk Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
solo16 PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share