YouTube Updates Live Streaming Platform
YouTube has recently released a few new features for its live streaming offering. These are aimed at making YouTube Live more functional and easier to use.
Reduced Latency
Live streaming to YouTube
As of 10/9/17 using the reduced latency comes at a cost as the DVR (YouTube's instant live recording of your broadcast allowing later viewers to scrub back up to 4 hours and watch), closed captions, and 4k resolutions are not available when the mode is switched on. YouTube does however still record the broadcast for post event viewing.
We have run a test of the ultra low latency and can report it's just 3 seconds.
Simplified Chat Moderation
Chat modification has also been made much easier. Live streaming providers now have the ability to pause the chat feed by pressing "alt/option"
solo16 provide a range of live streaming solutions for all size companies.
