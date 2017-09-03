 
Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
9876543

Fitzpatrick Academy Gears Up for the Fall

 
 
Fitzpatrick Academy Fall session
Fitzpatrick Academy Fall session
 
WHITESTONE, N.Y. - Sept. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The Fitzpatrick Academy of Irish Dance has produced incredibly dedicated and talented dancers who are not only eligible to compete at a Regional, National, and International basis, but have already ranked highly at these levels. Although the school has a strict focus on competition, they also cater to non-competitive dancers who enjoy learning the basics and traditions of Irish dance. Since its emergence, the Fitzpatrick Academy has seen a steady increase in wins and successes in Major championship competitions, as well as in local ones. They have now expanded and have added more classes as well as a Middle Village location. The Fitzpatrick Academy has produced seasoned dancers who have earned continued success each year at this championship by steadily and progressively climbing in the rankings among their competitors. The academy has trained dancers ranging of those who make the final cut to world qualifiers.

The Fitzpatrick Academy of Irish Dancing was founded by Kelly Fitzpatrick, TCRG (certified teacher under Irish Dancing governing body, An Coimisiún le Rincí Gaelacha, in Dublin, Ireland), in the Spring of 2010.  After coming from a long line of Irish dancing relatives (including 1994 World Champion, Kerry Hutchinson),  Kelly began dancing at the age of 3 and has trained under some of the best Irish Dancing teachers in the United States. As a two-time regional champion, she was not only fortunate enough to travel around the world to compete, but has maintained high rankings on a national and international level throughout her dancing career. She went on to win medals in both solo and ceili dancing at the highest level of competition, the All Ireland and World Championships.

Middle Village Location Classes for New Beginners starts October 16
74-02 Eliot Ave

Whitestone Location Classes for New Beginners starts October 4
14-15 Clintonville St.

Classes for Returning Students or New Advanced Students starts the week of September 10!

Call 516-404-6946 or email fitzpatrickacademy@gmail.com to reserve your spot
www.fitzpatrickacademy.com

Can't make the first class?  Dancers are welcome to enroll anytime!
