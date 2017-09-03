News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Fitzpatrick Academy Gears Up for the Fall
The Fitzpatrick Academy of Irish Dancing was founded by Kelly Fitzpatrick, TCRG (certified teacher under Irish Dancing governing body, An Coimisiún le Rincí Gaelacha, in Dublin, Ireland), in the Spring of 2010. After coming from a long line of Irish dancing relatives (including 1994 World Champion, Kerry Hutchinson), Kelly began dancing at the age of 3 and has trained under some of the best Irish Dancing teachers in the United States. As a two-time regional champion, she was not only fortunate enough to travel around the world to compete, but has maintained high rankings on a national and international level throughout her dancing career. She went on to win medals in both solo and ceili dancing at the highest level of competition, the All Ireland and World Championships.
Middle Village Location Classes for New Beginners starts October 16
74-02 Eliot Ave
Whitestone Location Classes for New Beginners starts October 4
14-15 Clintonville St.
Classes for Returning Students or New Advanced Students starts the week of September 10!
Call 516-404-6946 or email fitzpatrickacademy@
www.fitzpatrickacademy.com
Can't make the first class? Dancers are welcome to enroll anytime!
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse