The Greatest Health Hazard of 2017's Unprecedented Hurricane and Fire Seasons?

 
 
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Whether it is fires in the Northwest or hurricanes in the South and East, millions of Americans have been impacted by an unprecedented season of natural disasters. And although much has been said about the health effects of smoke exposure, contaminated water, mold, and homelessness, perhaps one of the most pervasive health risks has remained largely unmentioned.

"These natural disasters threaten to dramatically increase the pain, suffering, and loss of life caused by high blood pressure," says Greg Steinke, MD, MPH, coauthor of "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control." Steinke argues that the physical and emotional stresses caused by today's natural disasters are calculated to raise the blood pressures of millions of susceptible Americans, dramatically increasing their risk of diseases like heart attack and stroke.

Steinke's advice is extremely practical: "If you have to evacuate, don't forget to pack your blood pressure monitor—and medications.  And whether you end up in a friend's home, a hotel, or a shelter, use that monitor. If your numbers are running above 150 systolic and 90 diastolic ask for help."  Dr. Steinke is also reminding the public that the blood-pressure-raising stress is not limited to those in the path of destruction from floods or fires.  Because of the mobility of Americans, tens of millions of us have friends and family impacted by these natural disasters.  He argues it is well for all of to keep a closer eye on our blood pressure during these challenging times.

Good News About Blood Pressure

Dr. Steinke insists he is not disseminating this information to give harried families one more thing to worry about. "I really want people to understand there really is a reason why high blood is called 'the silent killer.' In times of stress and trauma, it works behind the scenes, undermining life and health. My colleagues and I are here to help."

Steinke continues: "I'm so thankful we were able to get our book, 'Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure,' to press last year.  As we look at the possibility of limited access to care and medications for perhaps thousands of people, I know our book actually has the potential to save lives. I can imagine people practicing the principles we communicate and staving off the ravages of high blood pressure—even if their local drug store is shuttered for months."

You don't even have to buy "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control" to benefit from their best insights. Steinke's coauthor, David DeRose, MD, MPH, highlights some of the book's important points in four short videos, available free of charge: http://www.compasshealth.net/hbp-videos/

Want the entire, evidence-based, award-winning book? It's just a download away on Amazon's Kindle and other eBook platforms.  Print copies and an audiobook edition are also available.  Access Amazon's page here: https://www.amazon.com/Thirty-Natural-Blood-Pressure-Cont....

Want more practical information? Dr. Steinke is available for interviews.  Contact him at greg.steinke@gmail.com or 541-921-5195.

Media Contact
Greg Steinke, MD
541-921-5195
greg.steinke@gmail.com
End
