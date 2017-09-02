 
News By Tag
* Oil And Gas
* Accounting
* Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Worth
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432

OGsys Announces Beta Testing Phase for OGpro

OGpro- The Only True Cloud-Based Oil and Gas Accounting Software
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Oil And Gas
* Accounting
* Software

Industry:
* Accounting

Location:
* Fort Worth - Texas - US

Subject:
* Products

FORT WORTH, Texas - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Oil and gas accounting software firm OGsys, Inc. is excited to announce that OGpro, the industry's only true cloud-based oil and gas accounting software solution, has entered beta testing.

"We took the leading oil and gas accounting software program on the market and turned it on its head.  One of our core values is Imagine and Pursue a Better Way, and we did just that!  OGpro is the culmination of a three-year journey to give our clients and the industry the best possible accounting solution to help accelerate answers to the questions they have right now and questions they will have as they grow and expand.  We rethought every software function and applied the best available technology to create the first true cloud-based oil and gas accounting software experience."  said Chuck Blanton, OGsys President / Co-founder.

OGpro is further proof of OGsys' dedication to providing its clients and the industry with solutions founded in technical excellence. Throughout its 35-year history, OGsys has created and delivered solutions specific to the E&P upstream industry with the focus being best practice functionality and technical platform superiority.

As Vice President / Co-founder, Jody Vasquez explains, "If you analyze the OGsys historical footprint, what you see is a continuous delivery of important technical tools embedded in our accounting solutions that enhance the overall user experience. Over and over again, users tell us to heighten their user experience…don't encumber it! Once again with OGpro, we have done just that!"

OGsys recognizes that user mobility is key to merging life-style to business responsibility. OGpro gives users access to live data from anywhere in the world, day or night. This mobile technology allows the user immediate access to live data, so intelligent and knowledgeable decisions can be made with confidence.

OGpro represents the next generation in total solution software. In 2008, OGsql enhanced the functional user experience and in 2017 OGpro elevates that experience through cloud delivery and enhanced user interfaces.

While no official release date is available during this phase, you may contact sales@ogsys.com for more information.

Visit Us at http://www.ogsys.com/products/ogpro

About OGsys: Since 1982, OGsys has been providing user-friendly, intuitive oil and gas accounting software that accelerates answers to critical questions impacting daily productivity and overall success. The company has offices in Fort Worth and Houston.

Contact
Robert Ruiz
***@ogsys.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ogsys.com
Tags:Oil And Gas, Accounting, Software
Industry:Accounting
Location:Fort Worth - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share