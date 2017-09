OGsys Announces Beta Testing Phase for OGpro

OGpro- The Only True Cloud-Based Oil and Gas Accounting Software

-- Oil and gas accounting software firm OG, Inc. is excited to announce that OG, the industry's only true cloud-based oil and gas accounting software solution, has entered beta testing."We took the leading oil and gas accounting software program on the market and turned it on its head. One of our core values is Imagine and Pursue a Better Way, and we did just that! OGis the culmination of a three-year journey to give our clients and the industry the best possible accounting solution to help accelerate answers to the questions they have right now and questions they will have as they grow and expand. We rethought every software function and applied the best available technology to create the first true cloud-based oil and gas accounting software experience."said Chuck Blanton, OGPresident / Co-founder.OGis further proof of OGdedication to providing its clients and the industry with solutions founded in technical excellence. Throughout its 35-year history, OGhas created and delivered solutions specific to the E&P upstream industry with the focus being best practice functionality and technical platform superiority.As Vice President / Co-founder, Jody Vasquez explains, "If you analyze the OGhistorical footprint, what you see is a continuous delivery of important technical tools embedded in our accounting solutions that enhance the overall user experience. Over and over again, users tell us to heighten their user experience…don't encumber it! Once again with OG, we have done just that!"OGrecognizes that user mobility is key to merging life-style to business responsibility. OGgives users access to live data from anywhere in the world, day or night. This mobile technology allows the user immediate access to live data, so intelligent and knowledgeable decisions can be made with confidence.OGrepresents the next generation in total solution software. In 2008, OGenhanced the functional user experience and in 2017 OGelevates that experience through cloud delivery and enhanced user interfaces.While no official release date is available during this phase, you may contact sales@ogsys.com for more information.Visit Us at http://www.ogsys.com/ products/ogpro Since 1982, OGhas been providing user-friendly, intuitive oil and gas accounting software thatto critical questions impacting daily productivity and overall success. The company has offices in Fort Worth and Houston.