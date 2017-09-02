 
Time and resource management software - Elvis ERP

Elvis manage is a time and resource management software for schools and organizations. ERP manages admission, fee, payroll, finance, library ect.
 
TRIVANDRUM, India - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Elvis time and resource management software is an inclusive system, solely defined to decrease the time and resource utilization by an organization. It helps in managing their operations and activities.
Crafted into a cloud based environment, Elvis time and resource management software gives you full control over the daily traffic inside the organization.

With Elvis Manage software, information delivery is role-based, enabling students, faculty, staff, alumni, and visitors to access the information they need while protecting sensitive data.

Elvis manage acts as a single point of contact for all their financial, asset and inventory dealing within the organization. The module also features an effective activity tracker which gives you a detailed view regarding your profile, while you are a part of the organization.

User privilege refers to the permission to perform an action according to the roles assigned. Elvis time and resource management software  provides a very user friendly approach towards assigning roles and privileges.

In Elvis different roles such as administrator, director, principal, manager, employee, student, candidate etc. are created and each roles are assigned with various user privileges.

The higher roles like administrator, director etc. are given high user privilege. Higher roles can perform all view, add, edit and delete operations in the system and the lower roles like student, candidate etc. can mostly view and may not be able to make much changes.

http://www.elviserp.com/educationerp/elvis-manage/

