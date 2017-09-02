News By Tag
Amazon, eBay Among Top Assignees of Artificial Intelligence Patents
Latest research by Netscribes provides insight on the technology developments that are transforming the retail landscape.
Some of the key application areas that Amazon is focused on include customer surveillance and recommendation systems for offline retailers. eBay's focus is around the areas of machine learning algorithms, data processing techniques, and neural networks, that seem to be geared towards tackling the challenges in online resource management, prediction of online shopper behavior, and inventory management.
Lalatendu Sahoo, Head of Patent Research at Netscribes said, "Firms such as Amazon and Google are constantly raising the stakes through technology and innovation and are making it difficult for new entrants to survive in this explosive growth market. It's crucial to know the technology developments happening in your industry in order to adapt accordingly."
