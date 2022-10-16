News By Tag
Nehemiah Follows Irma Into Orlando For Nehemiah Week
Spiritual Warfare in the Marketplace Launches October 16th in Orlando Florida
"SPIRITUAL WARFARE IN THE MARKETPLACE" October 16-22 at
The Rosen Shingle Creek Resort, 9939 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
Including these events:
October 16 Kingdom Business Tour
Visiting First Presbyterian Orlando, Charles Clayton Construction, Lift Orlando, and Hosanna Builders
October 17-19 Biblical Entrepreneurship Conference
Speakers: Peter Lowe, Tom Mears, Vickie Norris, and more
October 19 E-Community Investor's Forum
Entrepreneurs from around the world present their business plans and pitch for funding from our investor judges.
October 20 International Business Plan Competition
With real cash prizes at stake, competitors from around the world come together to present their business plans in hopes of being judged to have the best one in the competition.
October 21 Young Biblical Entrepreneurship Conference
At this one day conference, kids aged 11 to 17 learn biblical principles of finance, how to start a business and even construct a business plan.
October 21 Celebration Banquet
Partners from around the world (and around Orlando) come together to celebrate what God is doing in the international business arena!
Go here for more information:
or email info@nehemiahproject.org
Contact
Randall Sanford
***@nehemiahproject.org
