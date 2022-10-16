 
Industry News





Nehemiah Follows Irma Into Orlando For Nehemiah Week

Spiritual Warfare in the Marketplace Launches October 16th in Orlando Florida
 
 
Please Join Us
ORLANDO, Fla. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Join us for Nehemiah Week--the theme of our week long event is,
"SPIRITUAL WARFARE IN THE MARKETPLACE" October 16-22 at
The Rosen Shingle Creek Resort, 9939 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL

Including these events:

October 16 Kingdom Business Tour
Visiting First Presbyterian Orlando, Charles Clayton Construction, Lift Orlando, and Hosanna Builders

October 17-19 Biblical Entrepreneurship Conference
Speakers: Peter Lowe, Tom Mears, Vickie Norris, and more

October 19 E-Community Investor's Forum
Entrepreneurs from around the world present their business plans and pitch for funding from our investor judges.

October 20 International Business Plan Competition
With real cash prizes at stake, competitors from around the world come together to present their business plans in hopes of being judged to have the best one in the competition.

October 21 Young Biblical Entrepreneurship Conference
At this one day conference, kids aged 11 to 17 learn biblical principles of finance, how to start a business and even construct a business plan.

October 21 Celebration Banquet
Partners from around the world (and around Orlando) come together to celebrate what God is doing in the international business arena!

Go here for more information: https://nehemiahproject.org/nehemiah-week/ or call Randall at (877) 916-1180
or email info@nehemiahproject.org

https://vimeo.com/149029630



Contact
Randall Sanford
***@nehemiahproject.org
End
Source:Nehemiah Project International Ministries
Email:***@nehemiahproject.org Email Verified
Tags:Christian Business, Entrepreneurship, Multiple Bottomline
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
