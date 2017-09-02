Country(s)
BandwidthX to Showcase at Pepcom's MobileFocus America
BandwidthX will exhibit its flagship product BxMarket at the event
CARLSBAD, Calif. - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- BandwidthX will illustrate BxMarket's effectiveness to reduce load in cellular networks and its applicability to diverse mobile data networks beyond Wi-Fi at Pepcom's MobileFocus America in San Francisco, CA. BxMarket is a cloud-based marketplace for mobile data capacity where both Mobile Operators and Network Service Providers can define their value for capacity and automatically trade in a dynamic and seamless way across ownership boundaries. Geared towards media and analyst, the MobileFocus America event showcases the latest innovations in wireless services, apps, smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart home, Internet of Things, GPS, Bluetooth, and all things mobile.
BandwidthX has operated BxMarket since 2013 with a focus on Wi-Fi data capacity and managed hundreds of millions of Wi-Fi sessions and data capacity trades. With the ongoing expansion of mobile data network types, spectrum licensing models, and diversification of network ownership, the benefits of BxMarket's pioneering functionality, including real-time policy controls and automated connections, has become even more significant in the mobile data ecosystem. BandwidthX will share its innovation at MobileFocus America, being held at The Metreon in San Francisco, CA, on Monday September 11, 2017.
"We are excited to be discussing the benefits that BxMarket can bring to mobile operators and network providers now and in the future. The continuing evolution in mobile data services increase the demand for mobile data and the need to work across ownership boundaries,"
For further information about BandwidthX and its solution, visit http://bandwidthx.com or follow @BandwidthX on Twitter.
About BandwidthX
BandwidthX operates an advanced connection management service and a cloud-based marketplace where both Mobile Operators and Network Service Providers can define their value for data capacity in real time and are automatically matched when their values align. BxMarket gives the Mobile Operators incremental data capacity at lower cost, while allowing the Network Service Providers to profit from new revenue streams from their underutilized data networks. With this new form of micro-commerce, everyone in the mobile data ecosystem wins: from Mobile Operators and Network Service Providers to equipment and software vendors, aggregators and financial clearing companies and, of course, the end user of the device. Learn more about BandwidthX at http://www.bandwidthx.com.
