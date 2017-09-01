Country(s)
Hurricane Irma Aid: StandUp Wireless Provides Unlimited Talk, Text, 5GB of Data to Puerto Rico-based Subscribers
StandUp Wireless provides complimentary Unlimited Talk/Text and 5GB of data to all StandUp Wireless Puerto Rico-based subscribers for the month of September 2017
StandUp Wireless understands the importance of wireless services when natural disasters hit. With Hurricane Irma reaching a category 5 storm, one of the strongest ever recorded in the Atlantic, these services are now more important than ever.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the good people of Puerto Rico," said Erwin Ramos, Vice President of Business Development. "We hope that this small gesture will provide some comfort to our Puerto Rico-based subscribers and help those affected by Hurricane Irma stay connected with their loved ones during their time of need."
StandUP Wireless is a government supported wireless service provided by Global Connection Inc. of America. StandUP Wireless operates under the authority of your state Public Utility Commission to offer discounted wireless service to qualified, low-income consumers. StandUP Wireless Lifeline service is part of the Lifeline Assistance America program, funded by the Universal Service Fund which was created to ensure that quality telecommunications services are available to low-income consumers at just, reasonable and affordable rates. The Universal Service Fund is funded from contributions by telecommunications carriers collected in part from the Universal Service Charge applicable to all forms of interstate telecommunications services. To learn more, visit http://www.standupwireless.com.
