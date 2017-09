Digital Distribution Depot Opens e-Commerce Store

Announces New Partnerships With ThemeFuse, Heimdal Security and SoftOrbits

Contact

Robert J. Citelli

Principal Founder

***@sales-and- marketing.net



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12663226/1 Robert J. CitelliPrincipal Founder

End

-- Digital Distribution Depot, a rapidly expanding social media, mobile and web based marketplace, has added an e-Commerce store to its offering.The Digital Distribution Depot Store ( www.digitaldistributiondepot.com/ ddd-store ) offers online shoppers the opportunity to find great curated digital content, services and technology at significant savings.Recently added publishers include:, a developer of beautiful and original WordPress Themes, that are currently being offered at a 60% discount., a developer of cyber protection to thwart malware, ransomware and other threats that antivirus software doesn't stop. Currently it has a 20% discount.™, a developer of tools and utilities for home users. Their products have a 40% discount. There is also a photography bundle that is 70% off.Online shoppers will find unique products within the Digital Distribution Depot e-Commerce Store. The Company will be continuously adding new partners and creating the best deals for its customers.Digital Distribution Depot ( http://www.digitaldistributiondepot.com ) was founded by @Sales & Marketing which itself has been at the forefront of digital distribution for nearly 20 years, serving digital content rights holders and service providers aligned with multiple channels in a variety of sales, marketing and business development roles. Digital Distribution Depot curated product offerings constantly change and shoppers are encouraged to regularly visit its online and social media websites to review all the great downloads and services available.