Digital Distribution Depot Opens e-Commerce Store
Announces New Partnerships With ThemeFuse, Heimdal Security and SoftOrbits
The Digital Distribution Depot Store (www.digitaldistributiondepot.com/
Recently added publishers include:
ThemeFuse, a developer of beautiful and original WordPress Themes, that are currently being offered at a 60% discount.
Heimdal Security, a developer of cyber protection to thwart malware, ransomware and other threats that antivirus software doesn't stop. Currently it has a 20% discount.
SoftOrbits™, a developer of tools and utilities for home users. Their products have a 40% discount. There is also a photography bundle that is 70% off.
Online shoppers will find unique products within the Digital Distribution Depot e-Commerce Store. The Company will be continuously adding new partners and creating the best deals for its customers.
Digital Distribution Depot (http://www.digitaldistributiondepot.com) was founded by @Sales & Marketing which itself has been at the forefront of digital distribution for nearly 20 years, serving digital content rights holders and service providers aligned with multiple channels in a variety of sales, marketing and business development roles. Digital Distribution Depot curated product offerings constantly change and shoppers are encouraged to regularly visit its online and social media websites to review all the great downloads and services available.
Contact
Robert J. Citelli
Principal Founder
***@sales-and-
