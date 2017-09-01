 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* new homes in Fresno
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fresno
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321

Lennar Central Valley Launches VIP Program at Daffodil Hill

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Lennar
New Homes
new homes in Fresno

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Fresno - California - US

Subject:
Services

FRESNO, Calif. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar Central Valley is excited to launch their new VIP program for prospective homeshoppers at Daffodil Hill, a future Lennar community coming soon to southeast Fresno. The program makes buying a new home easier than ever before, by giving priority to buyers who show interest on a first come, first serve basis.

"Our new VIP Program is a way to relieve stress on homeshoppers during the home buying process," said Susan Wilke, VP of Marketing for Lennar Central Valley. "By allowing them to reserve their home and homesite early on, it's already one thing less for them to worry about."

The program benefits potential homebuyers who get prequalified early, and becoming a Daffodil Hill VIP is easy! Just follow these three steps:

1.     Get prequalified with Lennar's preferred lender, Eagle Home Mortgage

2.     Await a confirmation email from Lennar Central Valley

3.     Call 559-994-6567 to make an exclusive VIP only appointment, prior to the public release

Benefits of the program include one-on-one mortgage counseling with Lennar's preferred lender Eagle Home Mortgage and the ability to set an appointment to view early bird pricing and reserve your preferred homesite before public release.

To become a Daffodil Hill VIP, call (559) 994-6567 or visit www.lennar.com/fresno for more information.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, value and integrity. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share