Lennar Central Valley Launches VIP Program at Daffodil Hill
"Our new VIP Program is a way to relieve stress on homeshoppers during the home buying process," said Susan Wilke, VP of Marketing for Lennar Central Valley. "By allowing them to reserve their home and homesite early on, it's already one thing less for them to worry about."
The program benefits potential homebuyers who get prequalified early, and becoming a Daffodil Hill VIP is easy! Just follow these three steps:
1. Get prequalified with Lennar's preferred lender, Eagle Home Mortgage
2. Await a confirmation email from Lennar Central Valley
3. Call 559-994-6567 to make an exclusive VIP only appointment, prior to the public release
Benefits of the program include one-on-one mortgage counseling with Lennar's preferred lender Eagle Home Mortgage and the ability to set an appointment to view early bird pricing and reserve your preferred homesite before public release.
To become a Daffodil Hill VIP, call (559) 994-6567 or visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, value and integrity. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
