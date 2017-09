Lennar Central Valley Launches VIP Program at Daffodil Hill

Media Contact

-- Lennar Central Valley is excited to launch their new VIP program for prospective homeshoppers at Daffodil Hill, a future Lennar community coming soon to southeast Fresno. The program makes buying a new home easier than ever before, by giving priority to buyers who show interest on a first come, first serve basis."Our new VIP Program is a way to relieve stress on homeshoppers during the home buying process," said Susan Wilke, VP of Marketing for Lennar Central Valley. "By allowing them to reserve their home and homesite early on, it's already one thing less for them to worry about."The program benefits potential homebuyers who get prequalified early, and becoming a Daffodil Hill VIP is easy! Just follow these three steps:1. Get prequalified with Lennar's preferred lender, Eagle Home Mortgage2. Await a confirmation email from Lennar Central Valley3. Call 559-994-6567 to make an exclusive VIP only appointment, prior to the public releaseBenefits of the program include one-on-one mortgage counseling with Lennar's preferred lender Eagle Home Mortgage and the ability to set an appointment to view early bird pricing and reserve your preferred homesite before public release.To become a Daffodil Hill VIP, call (559) 994-6567 or visit www.lennar.com/ fresno for more information.With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, value and integrity. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.