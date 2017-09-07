Country(s)
Up or Out with Connie Selected as the Headliner Host for C-Suite Network, iHeart Radio, and SiriusXM
Connie Pheiff, Producer and Host of Up or Out with Connie is blowing up the airwaves
· C-Suite Radio, the premier source for the world's leading business podcasts for C-Suite leaders, business executives, entrepreneurial leaders, and celebrities.
· iHeart Radio, the leader in all Your Favorite Music. All Your Favorite Stations. All Free. Listen to music you love. Stream unlimited music, thousands of radio stations and podcasts all in one app. iHeart Radio is easy to use and best of all, it's still FREE.
SiriusXM, amazing happens here. All the time. With over 150 channels of commercial-free music plus sports, talk, comedy, entertainment, news and more, it's time to start exploring.
Featuring premium content from top thought leaders, designed to increase knowledge, deepen understanding, and build skills to enhance the listeners personal and professional lives.
Connie Pheiff is the Chair of the Pheiff Group, Inc. The leading organization helping women in leadership achieve excellence and Be Unstoppable Together.
"Women are making their presence known in every aspect, and business is no exception! At the C-Suite Network, we are thrilled to partner with the Women Who Dare Council to share great content, wisdom and experiences with all our members. Connie Pheiff knows how to get things done and is a well-known resource within our industry," said Jeffrey Hayzlett, Chair Hayzlett Group.
Up or Out with Connie is the premier source of the world's leading business podcasts for C-Suite leaders, entrepreneurial leaders, and business executives, featuring shows covering a range of topics, including leadership, high performance, personal brand, and social media. Each week Connie features premium content from top thought leaders, designed to increase knowledge, deepen understanding, and build skills to enhance our personal and professional lives. Learn more about Connie and the Up or Out Network online at uporouit.com and follow them on Facebook (uporoutnetwork.com or ConniePheiff)
Contact
DragonFly PR
TEAMPHEIFF@pheiffgroup.com
***@pheiffgroup.com
