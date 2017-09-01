News By Tag
The Swig Company and Medley Partners Complete Sale of 901 Battery Street
The partners purchased 901 Battery in December 2012 and immediately instituted a capital investment program designed to reposition the four-story building as an institutional-
"The repositioning of 901 Battery succeeded both as a tribute to the building's historic presence in the North Waterfront neighborhood (through the façade restoration)
Kyle Kovac, Michael Taquino, Daniel Cressman and Mandy Lee of Newmark Knight Frank arranged the sale on behalf of The Swig Company and Medley Partners.
About The Swig Company:
The Swig Company, LLC (http://www.swigco.com) is a privately-owned, San Francisco-based real estate operator with an 80 year history of investment, development, partnership and management of commercial real estate properties in major US markets. Founded by Benjamin H. Swig in 1936, The Swig Company is guided by a long-term investment perspective that has proven adept at stewarding investors safely through multiple market cycles. The company's vertically-integrated operational platform, which includes investment, asset and property management, and leasing expertise, uses flexibility, generational thinking and sensitivity to sustainable practices to stay at the forefront of emerging trends in the commercial real estate industry.
About Medley Partners:
Medley Partners manages private market investments on behalf of Jim Simons' family and affiliated foundations. Medley invests primarily in limited partnerships across the private asset classes, including buyout, growth equity, venture capital, real estate and credit in the United States, Europe and Asia. Medley will also participate in co-investment opportunities with existing managers and direct investments in real estate with experienced operating partners.
