 
News By Tag
* Video
* Guitar
* Movies
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321


The Flight of The Bumble-Bee-The Great Kat "Top 10 Fastest Shredders Of All Time" Video on Amazon

#3 on Amazon UK's "Metal" Video Chart: The Great Kat's "The Flight Of The Bumble-Bee"
 
 
"The Flight of The Bumble-Bee" The Great Kat Video on Amazon
"The Flight of The Bumble-Bee" The Great Kat Video on Amazon
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Video
Guitar
Movies

Industry:
Movies

Location:
New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- "THE FLIGHT OF THE BUMBLE-BEE" The Great Kat "Top 10 Fastest Shredders Of All Time" MUSIC VIDEO PREMIERES on AMAZON! Watch at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075FGMK5C

#3 on AMAZON UK's "METAL" VIDEO CHART:
The Great Kat's "The Flight Of The Bumble-Bee" http://amzn.to/2s8Ui0Z

The Great Kat "Top 10 Fastest Shredders Of All Time" (Guitar One Mag)/Juilliard grad Violin Goddess shreds her signature virtuoso showpiece "The Flight Of The Bumble-Bee" with finger-blistering virtuosity on both guitar and violin. Guitar Player Mag declares "Kat may be one of the fastest guitarists of all time." The Great Kat is the only guitar/violin double virtuoso since Paganini!
WATCH at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075FGMK5C

Watch The Great Kat's "The Flight Of The Bumble-Bee" Now on Amazon:
US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075FGMK5C
UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B075FG2DTH
JAPAN: https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B075FFQML7
GERMANY: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B075FFMNH9

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGUQyKBMklA



Watch at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075FGMK5C
http://www.greatkat.com

PHOTOS:
"The Flight Of The Bumble-Bee" Music Video Cover:
http://www.greatkat.com/08/dvd/theflightofthebumblebee1200x1600.jpg

DVD Review Copies Available for The Great Kat's "Beethoven's Guitar Shred" DVD featuring "The Flight Of The Bumble-Bee" Music Video!
For DVD review copies, contact:
Karen Thomas/Eva Yutani
Thomas PR (631) 549-7575
Emails: karent@thomas-pr.com ,  eyutani@thomaspr.com  http://www.greatkat.com

NEW Great Kat DVD coming in 2017!! Featuring ShredClassical masterpieces from Beethoven, Vivaldi, Sarasate, Rossini, Liszt, Sarasate, Bach. Terror, Bazzini,  Chef Great Kat, Paganini & More shred insanity from The Great Kat Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso!! http://www.greatkat.com

About The Great Kat:
Legendary Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso, The Great Kat http://www.greatkat.com is the world-famous Juilliard graduate Classical Violin Virtuoso/Carnegie Recital Hall Violin Soloist/Winner of "Artists International Competition, "TOP 10 FASTEST SHREDDERS OF ALL TIME" (Guitar One Magazine)/ "FAMOUS JUILLIARD SCHOOL ALUMNI" (Ranker.com)/"50 SENSATIONAL FEMALE GUITARISTS" (Guitar Player Magazine)/Reincarnation of Beethoven and the ONLY Guitar-Violin Double Virtuoso since Niccolo Paganini, UPDATING Classical Music for the FUTURE with VIRTUOSITY, SPEED, POWER & OUTRAGEOUS PERSONA!

Links:
The Great Kat Website: http://www.greatkat.com
iTunes Music: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/great-kat/id384709526
iTunes Video: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/the-great-kat/id368743108
Twitter: http://twitter.com/greatkatguitar and https://twitter.com/greatkatviolin
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katherineviolinguitar/
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/KthomasPR
End
Source:Thomas PR
Email:***@thomas-pr.com Email Verified
Tags:Video, Guitar, Movies
Industry:Movies
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thomas Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share