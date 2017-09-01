News By Tag
The Flight of The Bumble-Bee-The Great Kat "Top 10 Fastest Shredders Of All Time" Video on Amazon
#3 on Amazon UK's "Metal" Video Chart: The Great Kat's "The Flight Of The Bumble-Bee"
#3 on AMAZON UK's "METAL" VIDEO CHART:
The Great Kat's "The Flight Of The Bumble-Bee" http://amzn.to/
The Great Kat "Top 10 Fastest Shredders Of All Time" (Guitar One Mag)/Juilliard grad Violin Goddess shreds her signature virtuoso showpiece "The Flight Of The Bumble-Bee" with finger-blistering virtuosity on both guitar and violin. Guitar Player Mag declares "Kat may be one of the fastest guitarists of all time." The Great Kat is the only guitar/violin double virtuoso since Paganini!
WATCH at https://www.amazon.com/
Watch The Great Kat's "The Flight Of The Bumble-Bee" Now on Amazon:
US: https://www.amazon.com/
UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/
JAPAN: https://www.amazon.co.jp/
GERMANY: https://www.amazon.de/
https://www.youtube.com/
Watch at: https://www.amazon.com/
http://www.greatkat.com
PHOTOS:
"The Flight Of The Bumble-Bee" Music Video Cover:
http://www.greatkat.com/
DVD Review Copies Available for The Great Kat's "Beethoven's Guitar Shred" DVD featuring "The Flight Of The Bumble-Bee" Music Video!
For DVD review copies, contact:
Karen Thomas/Eva Yutani
Thomas PR (631) 549-7575
Emails: karent@thomas-
NEW Great Kat DVD coming in 2017!! Featuring ShredClassical masterpieces from Beethoven, Vivaldi, Sarasate, Rossini, Liszt, Sarasate, Bach. Terror, Bazzini, Chef Great Kat, Paganini & More shred insanity from The Great Kat Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso!! http://www.greatkat.com
About The Great Kat:
Legendary Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso, The Great Kat http://www.greatkat.com is the world-famous Juilliard graduate Classical Violin Virtuoso/Carnegie Recital Hall Violin Soloist/Winner of "Artists International Competition, "TOP 10 FASTEST SHREDDERS OF ALL TIME" (Guitar One Magazine)/ "FAMOUS JUILLIARD SCHOOL ALUMNI" (Ranker.com)/"
Links:
The Great Kat Website: http://www.greatkat.com
iTunes Music: http://itunes.apple.com/
iTunes Video: http://itunes.apple.com/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/
